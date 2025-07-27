Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati: Player Ratings As Heavyweight MLS Clash Ends Scoreless
It took controversial calls and some tense moments, but neither Inter Miami nor FC Cincinnati were able to find the back of the net on Saturday night, ending the MLS Eastern Conference heavyweight clash with a scoreless draw.
Yet, even without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, who were suspended for skipping the MLS All-Star Game, Miami still found improvement, claiming a point after previously losing 3–0 to Cincinnati 10 days prior.
Both teams finished with several chances, but the attacking talents of Miami’s Luis Suárez and Fafa Picault, as well as Cincinnati’s Evander and Kei Kamara, were unable to break the deadlock at any point.
However, it looked like the match would end with some late drama, after U.S. men’s national team defender Miles Robinson headed in a free kick past goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, before referee Tori Penso called it back for a foul.
With the draw Miami move to 41 points and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, while Cincinnati hit 49 points to keep their spot in the top two of the Supporters’ Shield race and conference.
Here are the player ratings from Saturday’s heavyweight clash.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. FC Cincinnati
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Rocco Rios Novo
7.9
LB: Benjamin Cremaschi
8.2
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
7.5
CB: Tomas Aviles
7.4
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.3
LM: Telasco Segovia
7.5
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.0
CM: Federico Redondo
6.8
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.8
ST: Luis Suárez
7.6
ST: Fafa Picault
6.5
SUB: Yannick Bright (72' for Redondo)
6.2
SUB: Noah Allen (72' for Lujan)
6.3
FC Cincinnati Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami CF.
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Roman Celentano
7.7
LWB: Luca Orellano
6.9
CB: Lukas Engel
6.8
CB: Matt Miazga
7.2
CB: Miles Robinson
7.1
RWB: DeAndre Yedlin
6.9
LM: Brian Anunga
7.4
CM: Pavel Bucha
6.6
RM: Evander
6.7
ST: Gerardo Valenzuela
5.8
ST: Kei Kamara
6.2
SUB: Teenage Hadebe (59' for Valenzuela)
6.6
SUB: Sergio Santos (59' for Kamara)
6.6
SUB: Alvas Powell (71' for Yedlin)
6.3
SUB: Corey Baird (88' for Orellano)
N/A
SUB: Brad Smith (88' for Engel)
N/A
Player of the Match: Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami)
