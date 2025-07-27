Lionel Messi Welcomes Rodrigo De Paul to Inter Miami as World Cup Winner Unveiled
Lionel Messi took no time welcoming new Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul to Chase Stadium and MLS on Saturday during the club’s match against FC Cincinnati.
Although Messi was unable to participate in the match due to a one-game suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star Game, he enjoyed it in style, sipping maté and joking in a suite alongside De Paul.
Signed officially on Friday as a loan player from Atlético Madrid, De Paul also did not make his debut in the match, but did hit the pitch during a pre-match unveiling ceremony as he was officially presented to the fans for the first time.
“I’m going to give everything I have so that together we can win more titles,” De Paul said to the crowd in Spanish ahead of kickoff.
The camaraderie and joy showcased between the two on the broadcast is nothing new, with De Paul, 31, joining the star-studded Inter Miami side as the latest of Messi’s friends.
While Messi has led Argentina’s international success throughout his career, winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titles, De Paul has been critical as well, serving as a key defensive midfielder to guard Messi’s talismanic moments.
Yet, both will have to wait a few more days to hit the pitch for the first time as Miami teammates, with De Paul expected to debut and Messi to return, in the Herons’ Leagues Cup opener against Liga MX’s Atlas on July 30.