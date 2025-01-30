Inter Miami 0-0 Universitario: Player Ratings as Herons Draw Consecutive Preseason Games
Inter Miami drew 0–0 with Club Universitario de Deportes in their second preseason match of 2025.
Javier Mascherano rolled out a similar starting lineup to the one that played Club America earlier in January outside of Oscar Ustari and Tadeo Allende. There were chances at both ends throughout the game, though neither side found a way through. Mascherano will be relatively disappointed with the team's overall performance given the lack of clear cut chances created. It's just preseason, but Mascherano has a tall task in front of him in terms of replicating Tata Martino's success last season.
The Argentine did stick with a 4-4-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Suarez operating up top. He'll be happy with a clean sheet given the two goals conceded last time out, and there's still three more preseason games to get things right offensively. The two teams did complete a penalty shootout, as is customary in preseason.
Next up is a trip to Panama to face Sporting San Miguelito, followed by a game in Honduras against Olimpia before returning home for their final preseason game against rival Orlando City SC.
Player ratings from the night in Lima, Peru below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Universitario (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.9/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.9/10
CB: Tomas Aviles
7.0/10
CB: Noah Allen
7.3/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.5/10
CM: Federico Redondo
6.5/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.1/10
LM: Fafa Picault
6.5/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
5.8/10
ST: Luis Suarez
6.4/10
ST: Lionel Messi
6.8/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.6/10
SUB: Yannick Bright
6.1/10
SUB: David Ruiz
6.4/10
SUB: Julian Gressel
5.8/10
SUB: Robert Taylor
6.3/10
SUB: Santiago Morales
6.1/10
SUB: Ian Fray
6.1/10
SUB: Ryan Sailor
N/A
Player of the Match: Oscar Ustari
Inter Miami vs. Universitario: Penalty Shootout Result
- Inter Miami defeated Universitario 5-4 in the shootout