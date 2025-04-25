Inter Miami 0–2 Vancouver Whitecaps: Player Ratings as Miami Fall in Leg 1 of Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal
Inter Miami CF have work to do in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals after falling 2– 0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday night at BC Place.
Despite holding 69 per cent of the possession, Miami could not get a shot past Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka. U.S. men's national team striker Brian White scored for the home side in the 22nd minute, nodding home a cross from Pedro Vite, before Vancouver extended their lead in the 84th minute through Sebastian Berhalter.
While Miami tried to find their way back into the match through a Lionel Messi volley and free-kick, they were unable to muster any offense, and will enter the return leg down a pair of goals on aggregate and without an away goal.
Here are the player ratings from Miami's 2–0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK - Oscar Ustari
6.1/10
LB - Jordi Alba
6.4/10
CB - Noah Allen
7.0/10
CB - Maxi Falcon
7.3/10
RB - Marcelo Weigandt
7.2/10
LM - Telasco Segovia
6.6/10
CM - Federico Redondo
6.6/10
CM - Sergio Busquets
7.1/10
RM - Tadeo Allende
6.7/10
ST - Luis Suárez
6.5/10
ST - Lionel Messi
7.1/10
SUB: Yannick Bright (70' for Redondo)
6.6/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (74' for Segovia)
5.9/10