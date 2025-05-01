SI

Inter Miami 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Player Ratings as Herons Crash out of Champions Cup

Inter Miami crashed out of the Champions Cup semifinals, losing 5–1 on aggregate to the Vancouver Whitecaps

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi won't be adding a Concacaf Champions Cup trophy to his resume in 2025
Lionel Messi won't be adding a Concacaf Champions Cup trophy to his resume in 2025 / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Inter Miami CF saw their Concacaf Champions Cup dreams come to an end on Wednesday night, falling 3–1 in the second leg of the semifinal (5-1 on aggregate) against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Jordi Alba opened the scoring for the Herons in the 9th minute and controlled the pace of play through the remainder of the first half. However, it didn't take Vancouver long to bounce back in the second half, with goals from Brian White and Pedro Vite in the 51st and 53rd minutes, before Sebastian Berhalter added a third goal in the 71st minute.

After an inspiring come-from-behind victory over LAFC in the previous round, the Herons were flat and vulnerable in defense across both legs with the Whitecaps. Their defensive struggles from last season are still prevalent. Javier Mascherano must right the ship with his back line, otherwise the Herons could fall further into trouble.

With the win, Vancouver advance to the Champions Cup Final against one of Liga MX's Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL, while Miami turn their attention to the remainder of the MLS season, the FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup, looking to secure up to three trophies after falling short of their Concacaf dreams.

Here are the player ratings from Miami's eliminating loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC from Wednesday night.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (4-4-2)

Player ratings via FotMob

Players

Ratings

GK: Oscar Ustari

6.2/10

LB: Jordi Alba

7.0/10

CB: Noah Allen

5.8/10

CB: Maxi Falcon

5.8/10

RB: Marcelo Weigandt

6.5/10

LM: Telasco Segovia

6.6/10

CM: Federico Redondo

6.5/10

CM: Sergio Busquets

6.7/10

RM: Tadeo Allende

6.8/10

ST: Luis Suárez

7.4/10

ST: Lionel Messi

6.7/10

SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (56' for Redondo)

5.8/10

SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (56' for Falcon)

6.1/10

SUB: Allen Obando (63' for Segovia)

5.7/10

SUB: David Martinez (77' for Allen)

6.5/10

SUB: Yannick Bright (77' for Allende)

6.5/10

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

