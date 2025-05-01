Inter Miami 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Player Ratings as Herons Crash out of Champions Cup
Inter Miami CF saw their Concacaf Champions Cup dreams come to an end on Wednesday night, falling 3–1 in the second leg of the semifinal (5-1 on aggregate) against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Jordi Alba opened the scoring for the Herons in the 9th minute and controlled the pace of play through the remainder of the first half. However, it didn't take Vancouver long to bounce back in the second half, with goals from Brian White and Pedro Vite in the 51st and 53rd minutes, before Sebastian Berhalter added a third goal in the 71st minute.
After an inspiring come-from-behind victory over LAFC in the previous round, the Herons were flat and vulnerable in defense across both legs with the Whitecaps. Their defensive struggles from last season are still prevalent. Javier Mascherano must right the ship with his back line, otherwise the Herons could fall further into trouble.
With the win, Vancouver advance to the Champions Cup Final against one of Liga MX's Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL, while Miami turn their attention to the remainder of the MLS season, the FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup, looking to secure up to three trophies after falling short of their Concacaf dreams.
Here are the player ratings from Miami's eliminating loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC from Wednesday night.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.2/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.0/10
CB: Noah Allen
5.8/10
CB: Maxi Falcon
5.8/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.5/10
LM: Telasco Segovia
6.6/10
CM: Federico Redondo
6.5/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
6.7/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.8/10
ST: Luis Suárez
7.4/10
ST: Lionel Messi
6.7/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (56' for Redondo)
5.8/10
SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (56' for Falcon)
6.1/10
SUB: Allen Obando (63' for Segovia)
5.7/10
SUB: David Martinez (77' for Allen)
6.5/10
SUB: Yannick Bright (77' for Allende)
6.5/10