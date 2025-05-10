SI

Inter Miami 1–4 Minnesota United: Player Ratings as Herons Fall to Loons

It was a day to forget for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF against Minnesota United.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi scored, but Inter Miami CF struggled against Minnesota United on Saturday afternoon
/ Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

It was a Saturday afternoon Inter Miami CF will want to forget, as they fell to Minnesota United 4–1 to slide down the Eastern Conference standings. 

The Loons, who tend not to hold significant possession, got first-half goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Anthony Markanich, before a strike from Robin Lod and an own goal from Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt powered them to their win. 

Lionel Messi scored for the second straight game for Miami, but often looked frustrated with his teammates. The Herons failed to make 74 percent of possession count, falling victim to Minnesota’s counter-attacking style. 

The loss drops Miami’s record to just two wins in their last six MLS games, as they struggled to make any impact without Fafa Picault and Luis Suárez, who both missed the match. 

Here are the player ratings for Miami’s performance–one several players will want to move on quickly.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Minnesota United (4-3-3)

Player ratings via FotMob

Players

Ratings

GK - Oscar Ustari

5.3/10

RB - Marcelo Weigandt

4.1/10

CB - Gonzalo Lujan

5.5/10

CB - Noah Allen

6.3/10

LB - Jordi Alba

6.8/10

RM - Yannick Bright

7.6/10

CM - Sergio Busquets

8.0/10

LM - Federico Redondo

6.3/10

RW - Telasco Segovia

6.0/10

ST - Lionel Messi

8.3/10

LW - Benjamin Cremaschi

6.9/10

SUB - Tadeo Allende (46' for Redondo)

6.4/10

SUB - Leo Afonso (76' for Bright)

5.9/10

SUB - Tomas Aviles (76' for Segovia)

6.3/10

SUB - Ian Fray (76' for Weigandt)

6.1/10

Player of the Match: Lionel Messi

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

