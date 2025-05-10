Inter Miami 1–4 Minnesota United: Player Ratings as Herons Fall to Loons
It was a Saturday afternoon Inter Miami CF will want to forget, as they fell to Minnesota United 4–1 to slide down the Eastern Conference standings.
The Loons, who tend not to hold significant possession, got first-half goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Anthony Markanich, before a strike from Robin Lod and an own goal from Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt powered them to their win.
Lionel Messi scored for the second straight game for Miami, but often looked frustrated with his teammates. The Herons failed to make 74 percent of possession count, falling victim to Minnesota’s counter-attacking style.
The loss drops Miami’s record to just two wins in their last six MLS games, as they struggled to make any impact without Fafa Picault and Luis Suárez, who both missed the match.
Here are the player ratings for Miami’s performance–one several players will want to move on quickly.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Minnesota United (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK - Oscar Ustari
5.3/10
RB - Marcelo Weigandt
4.1/10
CB - Gonzalo Lujan
5.5/10
CB - Noah Allen
6.3/10
LB - Jordi Alba
6.8/10
RM - Yannick Bright
7.6/10
CM - Sergio Busquets
8.0/10
LM - Federico Redondo
6.3/10
RW - Telasco Segovia
6.0/10
ST - Lionel Messi
8.3/10
LW - Benjamin Cremaschi
6.9/10
SUB - Tadeo Allende (46' for Redondo)
6.4/10
SUB - Leo Afonso (76' for Bright)
5.9/10
SUB - Tomas Aviles (76' for Segovia)
6.3/10
SUB - Ian Fray (76' for Weigandt)
6.1/10