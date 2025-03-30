SI

Inter Miami 2-1 Philadelphia Union: Player Ratings as Messi Scores in Return

Player ratings from Inter Miami CF's fourth win in a row featuring goals from Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi scored two minutes after he entered the match against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday
Lionel Messi scored two minutes after he entered the match against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lionel Messi took just two minutes to score and netted the eventual winning goal as Inter Miami CF defeated the Philadelphia Union 2–1 on Saturday night at Chase Stadium.

While the Union put up a substantial fight as the higher-ranked team coming into the match, Miami's early attacks and goals from Robert Taylor and Messi proved too much for them to overcome. With the win, Miami overtook Philadelphia for the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference and remained undefeated with a draw and four wins.

It wasn't a perfect game for Miami by any means though. Starting goalkeeper Oscar Ustari had to come out of the match, which saw the return of Drake Callender between the sticks as a substitute, and they allowed a goal to Daniel Gazdag as well as several late chances.

Here are Inter Miami CF's player ratings from the Matchday 6 win before they look ahead to a midweek Concacaf Champions Cup clash with LAFC.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Philadelphia Union

Ratings courtesy of FotMob

Player

Rating

GK: Oscar Ustari

7.6/10

LB: Ian Fray

6.7/10

CB: Tomas Aviles

6.8/10

CB: Maxi Falcon

7.1/10

RB: Jordi Alba

7.4/10

CDM: Sergio Busquets

7.9/10

CDM: Federico Redondo

6.9/10

LM: Robert Taylor

8.1/10

CM: Benjamin Cremaschi

7.2/10

RM: Fafá Picault

7.1/10

ST: Luis Suárez

8.2/10

SUB: Lionel Messi (55' for Taylor)

8.2/10

SUB: Telasco Segovia (70' for Cremaschi)

6.2/10

SUB: Yannick Bright (70' for Redondo)

6.2/10

SUB: Drake Callender (86' for Ustari)

N/A

SUB: Noah Allen (86' for Picault)

N/A

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

