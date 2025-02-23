Inter Miami 2–2 New York City FC: Player Ratings As Herons' New Signing Powers Undermanned Comeback
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF cut it close in their MLS season opener, but the Herons are taking a point away in a dramatic effort.
After playing 57 minutes with 10 men, Miami trailed New York City FC 2–1 deep into stoppage time before new signing Telasco Segovia scored in the 100th minute, drawing Miami level and ending the match 2–2.
Messi assisted both of Miami's goals, with his first making him the fastest MLS player to 40 regular season goal contributions, reaching the mark in just 26 games. The second came from a vintage attacking run in the final moments.
For much of the day, it looked as though NYCFC would prevail over Miami until the late drama favored the Herons.
Jordi Alba set up Messi for an assist to Tomás Avilés in the fifth minute to give Miami a 1–0 lead, but a 23rd-minute red card to Avilés quickly brought NYCFC into control of the match.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
With a bit of trickery from a free kick in the 26th minute, the visitors caught Miami’s set piece defense off guard and Mitja Ilenič tied things up heading into the second half, where they held they held the personnel advantage.
Despite Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets staying in the match, New York took the lead in the 56th minute through Alonso Martínez, who potted his first goal of the season after scoring 16 in 2024.
It wasn’t an easy day for NYCFC, though. Not only did they have to shut down some of the league’s most skilled players and beat the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions, but they also had to weather the late transfer of midfield linchpin Santiago Rodríguez, sold to Brazil’s Botafogo minutes before the match.
After taking the lead, New York looked to have shut things down until Segovia beat Matt Freese on Miami’s 14th shot of the day to tie the match.
Miami will now turn their attention to the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 28, while NYCFC will look forward to a clash with 2024 Western Conference table-toppers LAFC on Mar. 1.
Check out the player ratings from Miami's thrilling comeback below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami CF Player Ratings vs. New York City FC(4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.0/10
LB: Jordi Alba
6.3/10
CB: Tomás Avilés
6.4/10
CB: Noah Allen
6.7/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.3/10
LM: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.4/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.3/10
RM: David Ruiz
6.2/10
LW: Fafà Picault
6.2/10
ST: Luis Suárez
6.6/10
RW: Lionel Messi
8.8/10
SUB: Robert Taylor (7' for Picault)
6.4/10
SUB: Federico Redondo (46' for Weigandt)
6.4/10
SUB: Telasco Segovia (58' for Suárez)
7.6/10
SUB: Gonzalo Luján (58' for Cremaschi)
N/A
New York City FC Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami CF (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Matt Freese
6.3/10
LB: Kevin O'Toole
6.6/10
CB: Birk Risa
6.6/10
CB: Strahinja Tanasijević
6.3/10
RB: Mitja Ilenič
7.3/10
LM: Hannes Wolf
6.9/10
CM: Agustín Ojeda
6.6/10
RM: Maxi Moralez
7.7/10
LW: Justin Haak
6.6/10
ST: Keaton Parks
6.9/10
RW: Alonso Martínez
7.8/10
SUB: Jonathan Shore (46' for Tanasijević)
6.5/10
SUB: Nico Cavallo (69' for O'Toole)
6.3/10
SUB: Julián Fernández (69' for Ojeda)
6.1/10
SUB: Andrés Perea (78' for Moralez)
6.2/10
SUB: Mounsef Bakrar (90' for Martínez)
N/A