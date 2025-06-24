Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras: Player Ratings As Messi, Herons Advance to Club World Cup Round of 16
Inter Miami conceded two late goals to draw with Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup, but the Herons are still through to the knockout stage.
Tadeo Allende scored the opener in the 16th minute with some lethal counter-attacking play from the Herons. Luis Suárez played Allende through with a deft touch off his chest as the Argentine raced through on goal. Murilo Cequeira tried to chase him down, but ended up getting injured in the process as Allende beat Weverton with ease. A stunning moment for Major League Soccer's best hope at the tournament.
Palmeiras pushed on throughout the first 45, but Javier Mascherano's team defended and kept possession admirably. A point would've seen them through to the knockout stage, but they looked hungry for a win.
Allende had another golden opportunity to double Miami's lead after some more elite link-up play from the Uruguayan striker, but Allende put his shot wide of Weverton's goal in the 51st minute.
Suárez turned from provider to finisher in the 65th minute with a left-footed finish. Weverton got a hand to it, but the ball ended up in the top corner as he ran off to celebrate. Paulinho brought Palmeiras back into striking distance in the 80th minute. Mauricio equalized eight minutes later as Miami's defense woes reared their ugly head. The Brazilian side had one more opportunity at the end of stoppage time, but the game ended level.
Both teams are through to the next stage of the competition.
Topping their group would've given Miami a more realistic shot at advancing past the round of 16. Instead, it's a showdown against Champions League winners and tournament favorite Paris Saint-Germain. The storylines write themselves for a can't-miss match.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Porto (4-4-2)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.4
LB: Noah Allen
6.6
CB: Maxi Falcón
6.9
CB: Tomas Aviles
6.6
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
5.7
LM: Telasco Segovia
6.4
CM: Sergio Busquets
6.8
CM: Federico Redondo
7.4
RM: Tadeo Allende
7.6
ST: Luis Suárez
8.6
ST: Lionel Messi
7.7
SUB: Jordi Alba (66' for Segovia)
6.1
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (72' for Suárez)
6.0
SUB: Baltasar Rodriguez (77' for Redondo)
6.2
SUB: Fafa Picault (77' for Allende)
5.9
Palmeiras Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Weverton
6.0
RB: Marcos Rocha
6.7
CB: Gustavo Gomez
6.8
CB: Murilo Cerqueira
6.2
LB: Joaquin Piquerez
6.3
DM: Lucas Evangelista
6.2
DM: Richard Rios
6.7
AM: Raphael Veiga
6.8
RW: Estevao
7.6
ST: Jose Lopez
6.2
LW: Facundo Torres
6.2
SUB: Bruno Fuchs (19' for Cerqueira)
7.5
SUB: Mauricio (46' for Veiga)
7.6
SUB: Paulinho (55' for Torres)
8.0
SUB: Allan (67' for Rocha)
7.4
SUB: Vitor Roque (68' for Evangelista)
6.5
Player of the Match: Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)
