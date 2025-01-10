Inter Miami 2025 Americas Preseason Tour: Matches, Dates, How to Get Tickets
Inter Miami announced their 2025 Americas Preseason Tour as the team prepares to follow up a record-setting Major League Soccer season.
The Herons will play five games across North, South and Central America from Jan. 18 through Feb. 14. Games will be played in Tampa and Las Vegas domestically, and in Peru, Panama and Honduras abroad.
“We’re very excited to unveil the five matches against domestic and international opponents across the Americas that will prepare us for a highly anticipated 2025. These fixtures will put us in the best possible position ahead of an unparalleled campaign with various competitions we're playing for this year - the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS," Raúl Sanllehí, president of football operations, said in the announcement.
Inter Miami 2025 Americas Preseason Tour Matches and Dates
Miami's full list of preseason fixtures are as follows:
- Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Club America (10 p.m. ET kick-off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV)
- Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Club Universitario de Deportes (8 p.m. ET kick-off at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru)
- Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. Sporting San Miguelito (5 p.m. ET kick-off at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama)
- Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Club Deportivo Olimpia (8 p.m. ET kick-off at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras)
- Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Orlando City SC (7:30 p.m. ET kick-off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL)
How to Get Inter Miami 2025 Americas Preseason Tour Tickets
Tickets for Club America and Orlando City SC can be found on Ticketmaster here.