Inter Miami 3–1 Sporting KC: Player Ratings as Herons Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup
Inter Miami dominated Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup clash advancing to the next round of the competition.
Lionel Messi's goal from the first leg separated both sides when things got underway at Chase Stadium. It only took the legend 19 minutes in the second leg to score with a wonderful left-footed volley.
Creeping in from the edge of the box, Messi was unmarked when Luis Suarez floated a ball to him. After a touch of control and a bounce, Messi volleyed home the strike at the near post sending the Herons fans into a frenzy. Miami put comfortable distance between their opponent in first half stoppage time through Allende and Suarez. Memo Rodriguez's goal in the second half for Kansas City was nothing more than a consolation prize.
Player ratings from Miami's victory below as the Herons advance to the round of 16.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Sporting Kansas City (4-4-2)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
8.0/10
RB: Ian Fray
7.3/10
CB: Maximiliano Falcon
7.5/10
CB: Tomas Aviles
7.0/10
LB: Jordi Alba
8.0/10
CM: Federico Redondo
7.8/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.3/10
LM: Telasco Segovia
6.6/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
7.8/10
ST: Lionel Messi
8.3/10
ST: Luis Suárez
8.4/10
SUB: Noah Allen (57' for Aviles)
6.5/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (68' for Messi)
6.4/10
SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (80' for Falcon)
5.9/10
SUB: David Ruiz (80' for Busquets)
N/A
SUB: Robert Taylor (80' for Suarez)
N/A