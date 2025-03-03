Inter Miami 4–1 Houston Dynamo: Player Ratings as Herons Dominate Without Lionel Messi
Even without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF are one of the best teams in MLS.
As their captain watched on from South Florida and angered fans with his absence the Herons dominated the Houston Dynamo to the tune of a 4–1 win at Shell Energy Stadium, bringing head coach Javier Mascherano's side to four points in two matches after an opening 2–2 draw against New York City FC.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Luis Suárez had three assists and a goal in the win, new signing Telasco Segovia had a first-half brace, and Tadeo Allende also smashed in a shot from a tight angle. MLS veteran Nicolás Loderio scored for Houston.
After the final whistle, Ian Fray earned himself a red card after getting in an altercation with a Houston player. He'll miss Miami's next MLS match.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Here's a look at the Inter Miami CF player ratings, as they get set for a Concacaf Champions Cup clash with Jamaica's Cavalier FC midweek, before taking on Wilfried Zaha's Charlotte FC on March 8.
Inter Miami CF Player Ratings vs. Houston Dynamo (4-3-3)
Player ratings courtesy of FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.4/10
RB: Ian Fray
7.6/10
CB: Noah Allen
6.6/10
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
7.3/10
LB: Jordi Alba
6.8/10
RM: Yannick Bright
6.8/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.9/10
LM: Telasco Segovia
9.0/10
RW: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.5/10
ST: Luis Suárez
9.5/10
LW: Tadeo Allende
7.8/10
SUB: Federico Redondo (63' for Bright)
6.2/10
SUB: David Ruiz (73' for Segovia)
6.6/10
SUB: Robert Taylor (73' for Allende)
6.2/10
SUB: Santiago Morales (82' for Busquets)
6.2/10
SUB: Leo Afonso (82' for Suárez)
5.9/10