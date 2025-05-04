SI

Inter Miami 4–1 New York Red Bulls: Player Ratings as Herons Return to Winning Ways

Lionel Messi found his way back among the goals as Inter Miami snapped their poor run of form.

Inter Miami CF got goals from Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi (above) in a 4–1 win over the New York Red Bulls
Inter Miami CF returned to their winning ways on Saturday night, capturing a 4–1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium, snapping a three-match losing streak in all competitions.

Winger Fafa Picault, who did not play in the midweek Concacaf Champions Cup defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, scored for his second straight game, netting the opening goal on a volley in the 9th minute.

Defender Marcelo Weigandt added a second in the 33rd minute after a lengthy VAR review, before Luis Suárez bagged his third goal of the 2025 season in the 39th. Lionel Messi added a second-half cushion, finishing a volley in the 67th minute to make it 4-1.

The Red Bulls pushed back before the end of the opening half, with a 43rd-minute goal from Mohammed Sofo, who nodded in a deep corner kick to keep the 2024 Eastern Conference champions within comeback distance.

The win brings Miami to 21 points in 10 games, and keeps them at only one loss in the MLS season.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. New York Red Bulls (4-4-2)

Players

Ratings

GK: Oscar Ustari

7.3/10

LB: Jordi Alba

6.8/10

CB: Gonzalo Lujan

7.5/10

CB: Noah Allen

7.4/10

RB: Marcelo Weigandt

7.3/10

LM: Fafa Picault

8.2/10

CM: Yannick Bright

7.4/10

CM: Sergio Busquets

7.7/10

RM: Tadeo Allende

6.9/10

ST: Luis Suárez

8.6/10

ST: Lionel Messi

8.2/10

SUB: Telasco Segovia (45' for Allende)

7.0/10

SUB: Maxi Falcon (58' for Weigandt)

6.3/10

SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (58' for Suárez)

7.0/10

SUB: Allen Obando (73' for Picault)

6.0/10

SUB: Federico Redondo (77' for Bright)

6.5/10

Player of the Match: Luis Suárez

