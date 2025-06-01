Inter Miami 5–1 Columbus Crew: Player Ratings as Messi, Herons Dominate
Inter Miami CF put together one of their most dominant wins of 2025 on Saturday night, beating the Columbus Crew 5–1 at Chase Stadium in their final match ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.
After beating CF Montréal 4–2 midweek, Miami carried their offensive swagger into the early stages against the Crew. Lionel Messi set up Tadeo Allende to open the scoring in the 13th minute, before he found the back of the net himself off a giveaway in the 15th minute.
Messi secured his second straight brace 10 minutes later, getting on the end of a long through ball, before chipping his finishing touch over Columbus goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, who has taken the starting gloves as U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Patrick Schulte recovers from an injury.
However, not everything was all bright in the first half for the Herons. First-choice goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was unable to continue in the second half, and Rocco Rios Novo came in as his replacement, allowing the only shot he faced.
While Miami entered the halftime break up 3–0, they endured a brief scare in the 58th minute, when Cesar Ruvalcaba headed home a corner kick to make it 3–1, before Miami re-established their three-goal lead from a 64th-minute strike from Luis Suárez.
Messi ended the night with two goals and two assists, after setting up Fafa Picault for the 5–1 goal in the 89th minute.
With the win, the Herons improved to 29 points in 16 games and enter their June 14 Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly off the back of consecutive wins for the first time since March.
Here are the player ratings for both Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Columbus Crew SC(4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.3/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.0/10
CB: Maxi Falcón
6.5/10
CB: Hector Martinez
7.3/10
LB: Noah Allen
7.0/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
8.5/10
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.5/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.7/10
LM: Telasco Segovia
7.5/10
ST: Lionel Messi
9.6/10
ST: Luis Suárez
8.3/10
SUB: Rocco Rios Novo (46' for Ustari)
6.4/10
SUB: Ian Fray (68' for Segovia)
6.4/10
SUB: Fafa Picault (81' for Suárez)
N/A
SUB: Ryan Sailor (90' for Allende)
N/A
Columbus Crew SC Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (3-4-2-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Nicholas Hagen
2.8/10
CB: Malte Amundsen
N/A
CB: Evgen Cheberko
4.8/10
CB: Steven Moreira
4.2/10
LM: Max Arfsten
7.0/10
CM: Darlington Nagbe
6.1/10
CM: Dylan Chambost
7.6/10
RM: Mohammed Farsi
6.8/10
CAM: Daniel Gázdag
6.5/10
CAM: Diego Rossi
6.3/10
ST: Ibrahim Aliyu
6.2/10
SUB: Cesar Ruvalcaba (9' for Amundsen)
7.3/10
SUB: Marcelo Herrera (72' for Arfsten)
6.4/10
SUB: Jacen Russell-Rowe (72' for Gázdag)
6.2/10
SUB: Amar Sejdic (72' for Nagbe)
6.1/10
SUB: Lassi Lappalainen (80' for Farsi)
6.1/10