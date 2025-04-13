SI

Inter Miami CF 0–0 Chicago Fire FC: Player Ratings As Herons Shutout for First Time in 2025

Oscar Ustari made seven saves as Inter Miami held on for a point against Chicago Fire FC.

Ben Steiner

Inter Miami CF struggled to find any offense against Chicago Fire FC on Sunday.
Inter Miami CF struggled to find any offense against Chicago Fire FC on Sunday. / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Inter Miami CF failed to find a goal for the first time in MLS play in 2025 on Sunday, playing to a scoreless draw in their visit to Chicago Fire FC.

After a grueling and physical Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal win against LAFC midweek, the Herons looked a step behind Chicago and struggled to create promising attacks. However, Lionel Messi hit the crossbar twice from free kicks, and Maxi Falcon had a standout performance at center back.

The draw is Miami's third of the season and second in as many weeks in MLS, after only managing a 1–1 tie with Toronto FC on Matchday 7. They remain unbeaten, but face a tough test against Columbus Crew SC on Matchday 9, especially since Javier Mascherano might rest players ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Here are the Inter Miami player ratings from another disappointing night against the Chicago Fire.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Chicago Fire FC (4-3-3)

Ratings courtesy of FotMob

Player

Ratings

GK: Oscar Ustari

8.8/10

LB: Noah Allen

7.9/10

CB: Maxi Falcón

7.1/10

CB: Tomás Avilés

7.2/10

RB: Gonzalo Luján

6.7/10

LM: Federico Redondo

7.5/10

CM: Sergio Busquets

7.6/10

RM: Benjamin Cremaschi

7.2/10

LW: Telasco Segovia

6.0/10

ST: Luis Suárez

6.3/10

RW: Lionel Messi

7.8/10

SUB: Jordi Alba (59' for Allen)

6.5/10

SUB: Tadeo Allende (60' for Segovia)

5.9/10

SUB: Yannick Bright (70' for Redondo)

6.2/10

Player of the Match: Oscar Ustari

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

