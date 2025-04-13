Inter Miami CF 0–0 Chicago Fire FC: Player Ratings As Herons Shutout for First Time in 2025
Inter Miami CF failed to find a goal for the first time in MLS play in 2025 on Sunday, playing to a scoreless draw in their visit to Chicago Fire FC.
After a grueling and physical Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal win against LAFC midweek, the Herons looked a step behind Chicago and struggled to create promising attacks. However, Lionel Messi hit the crossbar twice from free kicks, and Maxi Falcon had a standout performance at center back.
The draw is Miami's third of the season and second in as many weeks in MLS, after only managing a 1–1 tie with Toronto FC on Matchday 7. They remain unbeaten, but face a tough test against Columbus Crew SC on Matchday 9, especially since Javier Mascherano might rest players ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Here are the Inter Miami player ratings from another disappointing night against the Chicago Fire.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Chicago Fire FC (4-3-3)
Player
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
8.8/10
LB: Noah Allen
7.9/10
CB: Maxi Falcón
7.1/10
CB: Tomás Avilés
7.2/10
RB: Gonzalo Luján
6.7/10
LM: Federico Redondo
7.5/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.6/10
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.2/10
LW: Telasco Segovia
6.0/10
ST: Luis Suárez
6.3/10
RW: Lionel Messi
7.8/10
SUB: Jordi Alba (59' for Allen)
6.5/10
SUB: Tadeo Allende (60' for Segovia)
5.9/10
SUB: Yannick Bright (70' for Redondo)
6.2/10