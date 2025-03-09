Inter Miami CF 1–0 Charlotte FC: Player Ratings as Herons Secure Shorthanded Win
Inter Miami CF stayed undefeated in 2025 MLS play on Sunday, defeating Charlotte FC 1–0 for their second straight win after beating the Houston Dynamo 4–1 on Matchday 2.
Tadeo Allende scored Inter Miami’s lone goal in the 46th minute in a slick exchange with Luis Suárez, hitting the back of the net after a well-worked play right from kick-off to start the second half.
While Miami were able to see the win, it marked the third straight MLS match where they were awarded a red card. Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who has assumed the starter's role for the injured Drake Callender, stormed out of his box in the 38th minute and misread a tackle, leading to a straight red card.
On Matchday 1, a 2–2 draw with New York City FC, Tomas Aviles picked up a red card for a late tackle, while Matchday 2’s win over Houston saw defender Ian Fray pick up a red card for an altercation after the final whistle. However, the MLS Disciplinary Committee rescinded Fray’s suspension.
Third-choice keeper, 22-year-old Argetine Rocco Rios Novo, came into Sunday’s match and did not have to face a single shot from Charlotte’s attackers.
MLS has also fined Lionel Messi and Suárez this season for altercations with referees and assistant coaches, which violated league policies. Miami may be undefeated, but they’ve been noticeably frustrated throughout each match.
After missing last week’s match against Houston and the midweek Concacaf Champions Cup match against Jamaica’s Cavalier FC, Messi drew back into the matchday squad for the Herons but did not feature in the match. According to reporters, he did not partake in the full warmup either.
With another win secured, head coach Javier Mascherano’s team moves onto the second leg against Cavalier in Jamaica on Thursday before a clash with southern foes Atlanta United on MLS Matchday 4.
Inter Miami CF Player Ratings vs. Charlotte FC FC (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
4.8/10
RB: Gonzalo Lujan
7.2/10
CB: Noah Allen
7.7/10
CB: Tomas Aviles
6.6/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.1/10
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.5/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.0/10
LM: Yannick Bright
8.3/10
RW: Telasco Segovia
6.4/10
ST: Luis Suárez
7.9/10
LW: Tadeo Allende
7.8/10
SUB: Rocco Rios Novo (41' for Cremaschi)
6.5/10
SUB: Ian Fray (47' for Aviles)
7.1/10
SUB: Federico Redondo (60' for Suárez)
6.3/10
SUB: David Ruiz (61' for Segovia)
6.4/10
SUB: David Martínez (81' for Allende)
N/A