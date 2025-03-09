Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs Charlotte FC: MLS
Inter Miami CF look to keep their undefeated MLS season going when they take on Charlotte FC on Sunday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
After pushing past Jamaica’s Cavalier FC midweek in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 tie, the Herons return to MLS action, where they’ve not lost in the first two weeks.
In Week 1, they posted a dramatic 2–2 tie with NYCFC after playing with 10-men for over an hour, and Matchday 2 saw them secure a 4–1 win against the Houston Dynamo.
Lionel Messi is expected to be in the squad on Sunday after missing last week’s match in Houston and the Champions Cup match in Jamaica. He and Miami’s star power will battle a strong Charlotte side led by former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha and USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang.
The Herons have been strong on their home pitch recently, not dropping points in consecutive MLS matches at Chase Stadium since Matchday 17 and 18 of 2024.
Here's what Inter Miami's lineup could look like on Sunday.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Cavalier (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari—With Drake Callender remaining injured, Ustari remains the top-choice for Miami.
RB: Ian Fray––Fray received a red card after the final whistle against Houston last week, but it was rescinded by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, making him eligible for Sunday.
CB: Tomas Aviles––After picking up a red card in the opener, the 21-year-old has returned to strong form.
CB: Noah Allen––A bright, young American center back, Allen played just 15 minutes midweek against Cavalier
LB: Jordi Alba––Jordi Alba had nine touches in the opposition box against Cavalier.
RM: Federico Redondo––At just 22-years-old, Redondo has already proven himself as an elite midfielder in MLS.
CM: Sergio Busquets––Even at 36, Busquets has been a consistent midfield presence for Inter Miami under Mascherano and previously, Gerardo "Tata" Martino.
LM: Telasco Segovia––Still early in his MLS career, the 21-year-old Venezuelan has been tremendous for the Herons. He has three goals and an assist in 104 MLS minutes.
RW: Lionel Messi––Messi has taken part in most training sessions, but could be a game-time decision for the Herons. On Saturday, he warmed up with the team in training but did not participate in the full session. If he's not good to go, expect Benjamin Cremaschi to take the role.
ST: Luis Suárez––Despite consistent injury concerns, Suárez has been in-form to start the season and had four goal contributions, with a goal and three assists against Houston.
LW: Tadeo Allende––Allende scored a blistering strike against Houston and also found the back of the net against Cavalier. He's been tremendous so far this season.