Inter Miami 2–1 Porto: Player Ratings As Messi Leads Herons to FIFA Club World Cup History
Inter Miami CF made history on Thursday in Atlanta, defeating FC Porto 2–1 to become the first MLS club ever to win a FIFA Club World Cup game.
It also marked the first time an MLS team has ever beaten a UEFA side in a competitive game.
Lionel Messi led the way for the Herons, scoring the decisive goal with 53 minutes on the clock. Acurling free kick flew past Claudio Ramos, netting his first of the tournament and giving Miami the go-ahead marker that keeps them alive in the competition.
Yet, the game started poorly for Miami as a VAR review awarded an eighth-minute penalty kick to Porto, after Noah Allen missed the ball on a challenge and stepped on the attacker’s foot at the top of the box.
Samuel Aghehowa made no mistake on the penalty, smashing the ball into the bottom corner and side netting, out of the reach of Oscar Ustari, who managed to get a hand to it but could not keep it out to replicate his heroics against Al Ahly.
Miami found their tying goal in the 47th minute from Telasco Segovia, with a first-time volleyed finish on the end of a cross from Marcelo Weigandt.
Outside of the goals, there were several other bright spots for Miami in the performance, with Ustari putting in a strong showing between the sticks for the second consecutive game, and also seeing the return of veteran defender Jordi Alba, who had missed the Al-Ahly scoreless draw due to injury.
With the victory, Miami heavily improved their hopes of advancing to the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup, sitting on four points and second in Group A, only behind their next opponent, Brazil’s Palmeiras, whom they will face on June 23.
To advance, Miami would either need at least a draw against Palmeiras or Porto’s match vs. Al Ahly to end in a draw.
For Porto, the loss is a massive blow to their hopes, as they now need a win against the 45-time Egyptian champions and, at the very least, a draw in Miami’s match against Palmeiras.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Porto (4-4-2)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.0
LB: Noah Allen
6.8
CB: Maxi Falcón
7.5
CB: Ian Fray
7.4
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.9
LM: Telasco Segovia
8.0
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.8
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.5
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.6
ST: Luis Suárez
7.6
ST: Lionel Messi
8.5
SUB: Tomas Aviles (61' for Weigandt)
6.2
SUB: Federico Redondo (71' for Segovia)
6.5
SUB: Jordi Alba (79' for Allende)
6.2
SUB: Fafa Picault (79' for Fray)
6.2
Porto Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (3-4-3)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Claudio Ramos
6.1
CB: Ivan Marcano
6.2
CB: Ze Pedro
5.9
CB: Martim Fernandes
6.4
LM: Francisco Moura
6.4
CM: Fabio Vieira
7.1
CM: Alan Varela
6.4
RM: Joao Mario
7.6
LW: Gabriel Veiga
6.6
ST: Samuel Aghehowa
7.3
RW: Rodrigo Mora
6.8
SUB: Goncalo Borges (59' for Fernandes)
6.3
SUB: Stephen Eustáquio (59' for Veiga)
6.1
SUB: William Gomes (74' for Varela)
6.2
SUB: Otavio (89' for Marcano)
N/A
SUB: Deniz Gül (89' for Moura)
N/A
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
