Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. Columbus Crew
Inter Miami CF have a chance to link consecutive wins together in MLS play for the first time since March on Saturday, when they welcome Columbus Crew SC to Chase Stadium.
While the Herons had managed to go four games without a win, they got some confidence back with a midweek 4–2 victory over CF Montréal, led by goalscoring efforts from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both netted braces.
Hoping to make their recent poor form nothing more than a memory, head coach Javier Mascherano’s side look to take down a Crew team suffering their own downturn, having gone winless in five matches.
Here’s how the Herons could line up on Saturday night at Chase Stadium.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Columbus Crew SC (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The 38-year-old signed a contract extension through the 2026 season earlier in the week.
RB: Ian Fray—The 22-year-old American right back has offered a dynamic piece on the right flank for the Herons.
CB: Tomas Aviles—Despite spending time at wingback this season, Allen’s primary position remains center back as the Greek youth international continues to develop.
CB: Maxi Falcon—Falcon was the third defensive substitute used midweek and should feature.
LB: Noah Allen—Despite starting the season as a center back, the Greek youth international has spent time out wide this season.
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi—An American youth international, Cremaschi scored the winning goal against Columbus in their previous matchup.
CM: Federico Redondo—The sidelined and injured Yannick Bright has gotten more playing time in the midfield pivot lately, but Redondo is expected to start in his place.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The former FC Barcelona midfielder created two chances against Montréal midweek.
LM: Telasco Segovia—The Venezuelan scored against the Union last weekend and created two chances against their Canadian foes on Wednesday.
ST: Luis Suárez—Despite struggling during Miami’s poor form, the Uruguayan scored his third and fourth goals of the season on Wednesday.
ST: Lionel Messi—With three goals in the last two games, Messi is back to his old tricks for Inter Miami.