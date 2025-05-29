Lionel Messi Makes History With Landmark Inter Miami Goal
Lionel Messi’s spectacular performance against Montréal etched his name in the Inter Miami history books.
In desperate need of three points, Inter Miami relied on their captain to get them over the line against Montréal. The Argentine delivered a record-breaking Player of the Match performance that featured two goals and an assist in the Herons’ 4–2 victory.
Messi became the first player in Inter Miami history to reach 50 goal contributions in the regular season. Since making the move to MLS in July 2023, the 37-year-old has recorded 29 goals and 21 assists.
Eleven of those goal contributions are from this season alone despite Messi missing time early on due to injury. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is Inter Miami’s leading goalscorer under Javier Mascherano and has the third-most assists on the team with three.
Messi already made history this season when he became the fastest player to register 40 goal contributions in MLS, and more records are on the way if the forward keeps up his goalscoring form. He now has 863 career goals to his name, 47 of which have come from his time in a pink shirt.
Still, Messi has yet to lead Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup. The Herons were the favorites to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy last season, but they crashed out of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs in Round One.
There are still plenty of opportunities for silverware under Mascherano, though, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, but Inter Miami need to rediscover their form. The Herons have managed just two victories in their last nine matches across all competitions and currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
The pressure is on Messi to help turn a rather underwhelming Inter Miami side into championship contenders.