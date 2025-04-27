Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. FC Dallas: MLS
Inter Miami CF might have had a week to forget in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, but they return to MLS action, where they remain undefeated, on Sunday afternoon.
Hosting the Western Conference’s ninth-place team, FC Dallas, head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters to expect some rotation, given the match congestion between MLS and Concacaf competition.
Superstar veterans Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba played the full 90 minutes in both the 1–0 win on Matchday 9 over Columbus Crew SC and the 2–0 midweek loss to Vancouver, and could be poised for a rest.
In particular, Messi has struggled recently, failing to post a goal contribution in three straight matches, one of his worst spells since joining Inter Miami in 2023.
The matchup remains a critical one for Miami in their hopes of defending the MLS Supporters’ Shield and continuing to thrive near the top of the Eastern Conference. At the same time, the Herons have failed to beat Dallas in their six previous matchups.
Kickoff is set for 5:00 pm ET on Sunday at Chase Stadium. Here is how the Herons could line up.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Dallas (4-3-3)
GK: Drake Callender – Oscar Ustari will be needed against Vancouver, making Drake Callender the choice in the MLS out of conference clash.
LB: Jordi Alba – Despite the former FC Barcelona star's age, he has shown an ability to take on big minutes on little rest.
CB: Noah Allen – The youngster should have the ability to bounce back and recover quickly from the travel back from Vancouver.
CB: Tomás Avilés – Another young center back option, expect the 20 year old in Mascherano's lineup
RB: Ian Fray – Despite struggling for minutes, Fray has stood out for Miami in his five apperances.
LM: Fafa Picault – The Haitian winger did not get any minutes against Vancouver, the team he played for in 2024.
CM: Yannick Bright – After a midweek substitute appearance, the former MLS SuperDraft pick could start in the middle of the park for Miami in place of Busquets.
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi – The American youth international scored the winning goal against Columbus on Matchday 9.
LW: Tadeo Allende – Despite scoring twice in six matches, Allende has yet to prove himself as a consistent offensive force for the Herons
ST: Alan Obando – Often playing second-fiddle to Luis Suárez, Mascherano indicated Obando could see more playing time over the busy stretch.
RW: Telasco Segovia – At just 22-years-old, Segovia has proven to be one of the most consistent transition pieces in MLS