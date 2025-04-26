Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas: Preview, Predictions, Team News
Inter Miami CF have had a challenging week and will have their work cut out for them on Sunday, when they host FC Dallas on Matchday 10 of the MLS regular season.
Sitting as the lone undefeated club in MLS, Miami fell 2–0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday night in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal, and will look to build some confidence on their home pitch on Sunday.
Seeking an invaluable away goal in Thursday’s matchup, head coach Javier Mascherano opted to play Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez the full 90 minutes, potentially leaving them with little to give on Sunday, should they want to be in strong form for the second leg against Vancouver on April 30.
FC Dallas currently sits eighth in the MLS Western Conference, but have strong attacking talents of Petar Musa and Luciano Acosta, with the partnership continuing to find its footing as the season reaches the one-third mark.
Here's everything you need to know about the Herons' clash with Dallas in the middle of their Champions Cup journey.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What time does Inter Miami vs FC Dallas kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Kick-off Time: 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
Inter Miami vs FC Dallas record (last 5 matches)
- Inter Miami: 0 wins
- FC Dallas: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
FC Dallas
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 Inter Miami - 4/24/2025
Minnesota United 0–0 FC Dallas - 4/19/2025
Columbus Crew SC 0–1 Inter Miami - 4/19/2025
FC Dallas 0–1 Seattle Sounders FC - 4/12/2025
Chicago Fire FC 0–0 Inter Miami - 4/13/2025
Atlanta United 1–1 FC Dallas - 4/5/20225
Inter Miami 3–2 LAFC - 4/9/2025
FC Dallas 2–1 Sporting Kansas City - 3/29/2025
Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto 4/6/25
FC Dallas 0–1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 3/15/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas
Country
Channel
USA and Rest of World
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami CF Team News
Inter Miami will have a balancing act against FC Dallas, as they look to stay undefeated in MLS, while not tiring out their best players, who will be key to their comeback against Vancouver in the Concacaf Champions Cup just three days later.
Outside of the Concacaf competition, Miami have been strong in MLS, coming off a 1–0 win over Columbus Crew SC in a challenging matchup, which saw the defense hold up, and homegrown player Benjamin Cremaschi score an excellent winning goal.
Should Mascherano opt to rotate his squad, Miami will have to continue focusing on the possesion-based priciniples that he has instilled within the group, and attempt to spread width to attack wide areas where Dallas may be vulernable.
Some names that could find themselves with a start and critical minutes include midfielders Cremaschi, Yannick Bright, and Fafa Picault, as well as attacker Allen Obando and defender Ian Fray.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Sunday will also be the first time since the MLS Primary Transfer window closed that Miami hit the pitch in league play, having to forge ahead without key attacker Robert Taylor, who was traded to Austin FC to open up salary cap space.
Since the start of the 2025 MLS season, the club has consistently pushed that the Champions Cup and MLS Cup are priorities rather than the Supporters' Shield, and the matchup with Dallas will prove to answer that question in earnest.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Dallas (4-3-3): Callender; Alba, Aviles, Allen, Fray; Picault, Bright, Busquets, Cremaschi; Allende ,Obando, Segovia
FC Dallas Team News
FC Dallas have had tremendous success against Inter Miami since the South Florida club joined MLS in 2020, and they will look to stay undefeated against the Herons in their visit on Sunday.
The offseason ahead of 2025 proved a formative one for FC Dallas, bringing in head coach Eric Quill to take over on the touchline, and revamping their attack with the acquisition of former FC Cincinnati standout, Luciano Acosta.
Although the plan hasn't quite come together yet and they sit ninth in the Western Conference, they have seen bright flashes from Acosta's attacking connection with fellow Designated Player Petar Musa, with the two combining for six goals this season.
As the new duo lead the attack, the defensive efforts continue to be led by standout goalkeeper Maarten Paes, who has stayed consistent while also becoming an international fan favorite through playing for Indonesia's men's national team.
Center backs Lalas Abubakar and Shaq Moore have also solidified the squad's backline, helping Dallas concede one goal or less in seven of their nine games this season.
Coming off two draws and a loss in their last three games, Dallas will be itching for a win to climb higher in the Western Conference, and get a confidence-boost against Messi's Miami.
FC Dallas Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF: Paes; Moore, Abubakar, Urhoghide, Norris; Ferreira, Ramiro, Show; Perinho; Jilio, Farringt
Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas Score Prediction
Given the focus on Wednesday's second leg against Vancouver, and the ample rotation expected for Mascherano's side, FC Dallas are poised to come out on top. At the same time, Miami have failed to beat FC Dallas in all competitions through six all-time meetings.
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 1–2 FC Dallas