Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. New York Red Bulls
Inter Miami CF are in the worst form since the start of their Lionel Messi era in 2023, and will hope to bounce back to their winning ways when they face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Chase Stadium.
With two losses to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup and a loss to FC Dallas in MLS play, the Herons have suffered three straight defeats in all competitions for the first time since Messi joined the team.
It's a stark reminder of the parity amongst MLS teams, and no doubt slightly worrying for those longtime fans that supported the team through the 2020-2022 MLS seasons, where they missed the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Looking to find their winning form again, here's how head coach Javier Mascherano could send out his team on Saturday against last year's Eastern Conference champion Red Bulls.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New York Red Bulls (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Despite allowing three goals to Vancouver, Ustari is the outright starter for Miami in 2025.
LB: Gonzalo Lujan—A versatile defender, Lujan could start to give Jordi Alba some rest.
CB: Noah Allen—The Greek youth international looks to continue forming a partnership with Maxi Falcon.
CB: Maxi Falcon—A veteran presence, Falcon is a key piece of Miami's defense.
RB: Ian Fray—The 22-year-old American right back created two chances against FC Dallas.
LM: Fafa Picault—After scoring against FC Dallas, Picault could be used against the Red Bulls.
CM: Yannick Bright—A mobile and fluid option in midfield, Bright allows one of either Sergio Busquets or Federico Redondo to lead the transition.
CM: Federico Redondo—After a disappointing series against Vancouver, Redondo looks to carve out a key role in rotation with Busquets.
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi—A key young player in Miami's setup, the American youth international has Javier Mascherano's full faith.
ST: Lionel Messi—With his competitive edge, Messi will want to put his team back in the win column after a run of poor form.
ST: Allen Obando—The 18-year-old Ecuadorian had one of Miami's best chances late in the second half against Vancouver.