MLS Score Predictions: Full List of Matchday 11 Games
The 2025 MLS season hits the one-third mark, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and FC Cincinnati looking to keep hold of the top spot in their respective conferences on Matchday 11, which brings 15 games across Saturday and Sunday to start the month of May.
Sports Illustrated predicts Matchday 11 of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 11
Atlanta United vs Nashville SC
Predictions: Atlanta United 1-4 Nashville SC
Nashville SC come into the match in high-flying attacking form after a 7–2 win over Chicago Fire FC, powered by a four-goal game from Sam Surridge. Taking on an Atlanta United that is still out of sorts, things point towards another Nashville blowout.
Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: Toronto FC 1–1 New England Revolution
Two teams that struggle to score through the first 10 weeks of the MLS season, don’t expect a highly entertaining affair at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.
Columbus Crew SC vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 2–2 Charlotte FC
Columbus Crew SC have been in fine form with four wins in their last five and just one loss in the entire season, and take on Wilfried Zaha’s Charlotte FC, after the former Premier League star snapped back at fans on Snapchat following a loss to New England. This battle of Eastern Conference top four teams should be fun.
D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: D.C. United 1–3 Colorado Rapids
There’s plenty of attacking talent between Christian Benteke, Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro, but D.C. United’s porous defense could have trouble against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field.
Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 1–1 New York Red Bulls
Inter Miami CF have lost their last three games in all competitions, crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the process. Expect some tired legs for Miami’s aging superstars of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez and a tight game against a Red Bulls side that has had mixed results this season.
CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union
Predictions: CF Montréal 0–3 Philadelphia Union
Interim head coach Marco Donadel and CF Montréal are back at home at Stade Saputo, but have failed to win in the first ten games of the season. Expect a tough day in La Belle Provence against Tai Baribo and Philadelphia.
Austin FC vs. Minnesota United
Predictions: Austin FC 1–2 Minnesota United
Austin FC have continued struggling despite offensive star power in Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari, and come up against a Minnesota United squad that is confident defensively and will get a boost after adding Julian Gressel in a trade with Inter Miami.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 3–3 Orlando City SC
Chicago Fire FC will look to bounce back after falling 7–2 to Nashville on Matchday 10, while Orlando will hope the front three of Marco Pasalic, Luis Muriel and Martin Ojeda can lead the charge attacking-wise, after a 3–0 win over Atlanta United, which ended a streak of three games without a goal.
San Diego FC vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: San Diego FC 2–2 FC Dallas
FC Dallas enter having handed Inter Miami their first MLS loss of the season, and take on a San Diego side looking to regain their form after losing three games in a row, which has taken the momentum out of what was an excellent start to their expansion season.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1–1 Real Salt Lake
Vancouver Whitecaps FC are back at home, but will likely dress a rotated squad after a challenging second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Inter Miami CF. Real Salt Lake could also see the debut of Johnny Russell, a veteran attacker who tormented both RSL and the Whitecaps during his days with Sporting Kansas City.
LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
Prediction: LAFC 3-0 Houston Dynamo
After a slight dip in form, LAFC have rekindled many of the qualities that have made them an elite team through recent seasons. With two draws in their last two matches, expect Denis Bouanga’s side to get back into the win column against a Dynamo side with just two wins in 10 games.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-4 Portland Timbers
A classic Western Conference battle between two of the oldest clubs in North American soccer, but there’s nothing ordinary about these two teams in 2025. Both can score goals with Chicho Arango, Josef Martinez, Felipe Mora and Kevin Kelsey, and neither can defend very well, suggesting a true barnburner at PayPal Park.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 2–1 St. Louis CITY SC
The early season is over, so it’s time for the often late-peaking Seattle Sounders to round into some form, and they should be able to grab a couple of goals against head coach Olof Mellberg's low-event St. Louis CITY SC.
New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 FC Cincinnati
Things are looking up for FC Cincinnati, and although the smaller Yankee Stadium pitch could prove a challenge, expect Evander and Kevin Denkey to make the most of the opportunities that fall their way against a lackluster NYCFC.
Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2–1 LA Galaxy
Dejan Joveljic faces his former team, so don’t be surprised to see the now Sporting Kansas City attacker pick up a goal or two, taking advantage of the last-place LA Galaxy’s dismal form.