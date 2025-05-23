Inter Miami CF Predicted Lineup vs. Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF are in a tough situation, looking to snap a three-match winless streak on an away trip against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Led by head coach Javier Mascherano, Miami enter after a week that saw them lose 4–1 to Minnesota United and 3–0 to Orlando City SC, with a 3–3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes between the two.
It would be an understatement to say it’s been an underwhelming spell for Miami. Now, they will look to grab three points against Philadelphia, who enter the match leading the Eastern Conference and MLS Supporters’ Shield Standings.
Here’s how the Herons could line up at Subaru Park.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Philadelphia Union (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The 38-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has been in net for the 10 goals against in the last three games.
LB: Noah Allen—The Greek youth international has spent time as a center back and fullback this season.
CB: Maxi Falcón—Falcón has slowly adjusted to MLS, but scored a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes.
CB: Gonzalo Lujan—Spending time in nearly every position on the back line, Lujan has been one of the most beneficial defenders for Miami.
RB: Ian Fray—With his speed and mobility, Fray offers a dynamic look on Miami's right flank.
CDM: Sergio Busquets—The veteran midfielder has struggled to impact the game offensively this season, contributing a single goal in 12 MLS regular-season matches.
CDM: Yannick Bright—A former MLS SuperDraft pick, Bright's mobility in midfield has helped Busquets unlock more creative freedoms.
RM: Telasco Segovia—Still relatively new to Miami's lineup, Segovia is the only player other than Messi to rank in the top 90 percentile of MLS chance and shot creators.
AM: Lionel Messi—Messi has not scored or assisted in his last two matches but is expected to start against the Union.
LM: Jordi Alba—Given a new role under Mascherano, Alba's focus has turned to providing crosses in attack rather than defending in the twilight of his career.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan legend has two goals and six assists in 10 MLS matches in 2025.