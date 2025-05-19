Inter Miami CF 0–3 Orlando City SC: Player Ratings as Herons Falter in Florida Derby
Inter Miami CF continued their slide down the Eastern Conference standings on Sunday night, falling 3–0 to Orlando City SC in their MLS Rivalry Week matchup.
Luis Muriel, Marco Pašalič and Dagur Dan Thorhallson scored for the visiting Lions and Pedro Gallese made four saves, as they extended their undefeated streak to 11 matches, and further highlighted the issues facing Inter Miami in 2025.
Muriel’s opening goal came in the 43rd minute, as he got on the end of a quick long ball off a free kick from Gallese, and made no mistake on a finish past Miami goalkeeper, Oscar Ustari. Pašalič’s goal, coming right out of the halftime break, completed a defensive breakdown, as it slipped through Ustari’s grasp.
Thorhallson added the final dagger—fitting his first name, Dagur—with a finish in second half stoppage time.
With the loss, Miami dropped to sixth in the Eastern Conference table with 22 points in 13 games and have won just twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
It also marked the first time Miami had been shut out at home in 24 regular-season matches, dating back to a loss against FC Cincinnati on Oct. 7, 2023.
Here are the player ratings from another night Inter Miami will hope to forget.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Orlando City SC (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
5.2/10
LB: Noah Allen
6.8/10
CB: Maxi Falćon
5.8/10
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
6.3/10
RB: Ian Fray
5.7/10
CDM: Sergio Busquets
7.0/10
CDM: Yannick Bright
6.9/10
LW: Jordi Alba
7.5/10
CAM: Lionel Messi
7.6/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.5/10
ST: Luis Suárez
6.3/10
SUB: Telasco Segovia (57' for Falcón)
7.1/10
SUB: Fafa Picault (57' for Fray)
6.1/10
SUB: Federico Redondo (77' for Bright)
6.0/10
SUB: Allen Obando (77' for Segovia)
5.8/10
SUB: Tomas Aviles (88' for Lujan)
N/A