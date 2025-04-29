Inter Miami CF vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted Lineups: Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
Inter Miami CF will look to turn their Concacaf Champions Cup fortunes around on Wednesday night, as they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second leg of the semifinals.
After falling 2–0 at Vancouver's BC Place in last week's opening match, Miami will need at least three goals to advance to the Champions Cup Final on June 1 against either Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL of Liga MX.
Should Vancouver score once, Miami would need four goals to overturn the away goals rule.
It's been a week to forget for head coach Javier Mascherano's side, but one they will be confident they can rebound from, having bounced back after losing the first leg of the quarterfinals against LAFC, before advancing in the second leg.
Following last week's loss to Vancouver, Mascherano opted to rest several of his key players on the weekend, sitting Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Oscar Ustari, in an eventual 4–3 loss to FC Dallas
While the Dallas match saw Miami surrender a 3–1 second-half lead, it also showcased strong performances from depth players, who could be in line to start on Wednesday, notably winger Fafa Picault, and striker Allen Obando
For the Whitecaps, the weekend's Matchday 10 slate also brought a rotated lineup. However, they picked up three points in a 3–1 victory over Minnesota United.
With a rested squad and the club's stated goal of winning a continental trophy, the second leg reigns as the most important match in the club's history.
Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm ET on Wednesday. Here's how the Herons could line up, and how their Canadian opponents might look too.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—After sitting out of the weekend's game against Dallas, expect the veteran goalkeeper back between the sticks for Miami.
LB: Jordi Alba—The Spanish fullback will look to rediscover the form that had him in the 2024 MLS Best XI.
CB: Maxi Falcon—Despite playing in the loss to Dallas, expect the 28-year-old to play against Vancouver.
CB: Noah Allen—After a disappointing start from Tomas Aviles, Allen should get the start alongside Falcon at center back.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt got rest against Dallas and made a critical goal-line clearance in the first leg in Vancouver.
LM: Fafa Picault—The Haitian winger scored against Dallas and has pace that could cause problems for Vancouver's backline.
CM: Yannick Bright—A former MLS SuperDraft pick, Bright offers mobility in midfield.
CM: Sergio Busquets—After having some rare rest against Dallas, expect the veteran Spaniard to be in full form against Vancouver.
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi—The American-Argentine continuously stands out as one of the best young players in MLS.
ST: Lionel Messi—The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led Miami to their second-leg quarterfinal comeback against LAFC.
ST: Allen Obando—The Ecuadorian started and scored against Dallas and could offer much needed mobility in a strike partnership with Messi.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF (4-3-3)
GK: Yohei Takaoka—The Japanese goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets in MLS in 2025.
LB: Sam Adekugbe—After returning from injury against Minnesota United, the Canadian international is expected to start against Miami.
CB: Ranko Vesilinovic—The Serbian is the longest-tenured player on Whitecaps FC.
CB: Tristan Blackmon—In the first leg, he had a game-high 12 defensive actions
RB: Edier Ocampo—A dynamic young fullback, Ocampo has carved out a starting role in Vancouver this season.
LM: Pedro Vite—The Ecuadorian scored two goals against Minnesota and is linked with a summer move to AS Roma.
CM: Andres Cubas—Vancouver's defensive lynchpin in midfield, Cubas has beaten Messi with Paraguay and Vancouver.
RM: Sebastian Berhalter—The American has scored in his last two matches against Miami and Minnesota.
LW: Ali Ahmed—The Canadian international will play Messi for the fourth time in his career, after clashing with Argentina twice at the 2024 Copa América.
ST: Brian White—Rested against Minnesota, White has 10 goals in 15 matches in all competitions in 2025.
RW: Jayden Nelson—The agile winger returned from injury in the first leg against Miami.