Inter Miami at the Club World Cup: Opponents, Key Players, Everything You Need to Know
Inter Miami are set to take on the world at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, representing the host country as one of three MLS clubs alongside the Seattle Sounders and LAFC.
Miami will play in the first match of the Club World Cup and will play the majority of their matches in South Florida, albeit at the Miami Dolphins’ NFL stadium, rather than their usual home, Chase Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale.
The Herons take on Egypt’s Al-Ahly in that opening match, pitting themselves against one of the most dominant sides from the Middle East, before also playing Portugal’s FC Porto and Brazil’s Palmeiras in the group stage.
Inter Miami Club World Cup Group Stage
- June 14 vs. Al Ahly (8:00 pm ET - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
- June 19 vs. FC Porto (3:00 pm ET - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
- June 23 vs. Palmeiras (9:00 pm ET - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
How Inter Miami Got Here
Inter Miami were awarded the U.S. host berth in the tournament after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield with a single-season record points tally of 74. However, the qualification criteria was never announced.
Who are Inter Miami's Key Players?
Lionel Messi—The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has had a mixed season at Inter Miami, but has been rounding into form as of late. Through 13 matches, the 37-year-old has 10 goals and five assists, and recently scored five goals and four assists in a three-match spell over eight days.
Luis Suárez—Despite struggles at points this season, Suárez has been a consistent and reliable striker for Inter Miami. He has scored five goals and seven assists this season, bringing his MLS total to 25 goals in 40 matches.
Jordi Alba—The 2010 World Cup winner has primarily played at fullback for Inter Miami, but head coach Javier Mascherano has recently transitioned him into a more attacking role as a wide midfielder.
Benjamin Cremaschi—An American youth international, the 20-year-old Cremaschi is one of the top young midfielders in MLS and already has seven goals in 3,768 MLS minutes.
Noah Allen—Recently named the Young Player of the Tournament in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Allen has helped solidify Inter Miami’s backline at center back, when most of the team is focused on attacking.
How are Inter Miami Doing This Season?
Inter Miami have been rounding into form at the right time, after a challenging few weeks that saw them go through a spell of two wins in nine MLS matches, and crash out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the semifinal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Despite dipping as low as seventh in the Eastern Conference, they have regained their form ahead of the Club World Cup, recently beating CF Montréal 4–2 and Columbus Crew SC 5–1, led by efforts from Messi and Suárez.
However, they have been well behind the goals set out for them at the beginning of the season, with the Champions Cup slipping away from them, and hopes of another record-breaking regular season likely falling short.
Still, first-year head coach Mascherano has started to get the best of his group, and being in form ahead of the tournament, should allow them to be one of the more competitive sides, despite having an overt reliance on brilliant moments from Messi.
Who are Inter Miami’s Group Opponents?
Al Ahly (Egypt)—A continental behemoth, Al Ahly recently captured their 45th Egyptian Premier League title and enter the tournament with a new head coach, Jose Riveiro. 30-year-old Egyptian forward, Trézéguet, also returns to the club after spending the last 10 years in Belgium, England and Turkey.
FC Porto (Portugal)—One of the most prominent clubs in Europe, Porto enters the tournament after finishing third in the Portuguese top flight with a 22-7-5 record under former Liga MX coach, Martín Anselmi. While they may not have played a competitive match since May 17, several players are in form with their national teams, including Canadian men’s national team captain Stephen Eustáquio, who plays his national team soccer with former Inter Miami center back Kamal Miller.
Palmeiras (Brazil)—Palmeiras come into the tournament sitting fourth in the Brazilian Serie A, and will have some familiarity with Miami on their front line as forward Facundo Torres previously played with Miami’s rival, Orlando City SC.
Why You Should Cheer for Inter Miami
Many other MLS fan bases might despise Inter Miami’s project. Still, Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammates have continued to impress and always bring an entertaining watch, even if it's a little more chaotic than you may want for a team you’re rooting for.
How to Watch Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup
Every match of the Club World Cup, including Inter Miami’s are available for free on DAZN.