Inter Miami Homegrown Talent Wins Concacaf Champions Cup Young Player Award
Inter Miami homegrown defender Noah Allen was named the Concacaf Champions Cup best young player following the tournament's conclusion Sunday evening.
At 21-years-old, Allen played in all eight of Inter Miami's Champions Cup games starting six. He recorded an impressive 91.7% tackle success rate across his appearances. He notably won 11 tackles, made 17 clearances, nine interceptions and five blocks on his way to winning the award.
Though, his most notable contribution game in the quarterfinals against LAFC. Behind at home on aggregate, Allen stepped up and provided an assist to Federico Redondo. It was the second goal of the night before Lionel Messi sent the Herons through to the semifinals from the penalty spot.
Miami went out the following round to eventual runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps, but Allen continues to impress for the Herons in Major League Soccer. He's appeared in all but one of Miami's 17 regular season games so far primarly as a center back. His versatility gives Javier Mascherano the option to start him at left back as well.
Allen first joined the Inter Miami academy in 2019 making his debut for Miami II on Oct. 3, 2020. He made his MLS debut for the Herons on Feb. 26, 2022 signing a homegrown player contract the following month. He changed his international allegiance from the United States to Greece back in March after making just five appearances for the USMNT U20 team.
Allen's completed the full 90 in Miami's last seven MLS games. Clean sheets continue to be hard to come by, but the Greek player has impressed. He was recently called up for the first time to the Greek national team at the U-21 level.
Given Miami's current reliance on the ageing ex-Barcelona quartet, Allen's development alongside the introduction of Telasco Segovia bodes well for the Herons moving forward.