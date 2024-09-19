Inter Miami Player Ratings: Herons Concede Late, Settle for Draw
Inter Miami settled for a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Herons were presented with a few chances to break forward on the counter with the frontline of Leo Campana, Robert Taylor and Julian Gressel leading the charge. Taylor found himself running at Atlanta's Brooks Lennon and fizzed a cross toward Campana but the Five Stripes managed to clear it to safety.
After both teams exchanged blows throughout the first 30 minutes, the visitors broke the deadlock with a bit of luck. Left-back Franco Negri drifted inside and his deflected pass still managed to find David Ruiz all alone in the penalty area. Ruiz managed to split Atlanta's two center-backs, Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, before guiding the ball into the bottom corner past former USMNT shot-stopper Brad Guzan.
The hosts came close to equalizing on a few occassions near the end of the first 45. New signing Alexey Miranchuk played Brooks Lennon down the right-hand side and the American full-back attempted to square the ball to Daniel Rios in the six-yard box – but Ian Fray made an awkward, yet vital, interception to keep Miami in front at 1–0.
Atlanta found the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half after Saba Lobjanidze's close-range header. Pedro Amador sent in an in-swinging cross that the Georgia international headed through Drake Callender's legs – the USMNT reserve goalkeeper should've done better as it wasn't the most powerful of headers.
Just moments later, the Herons regained the lead through a set-piece goal. Campana stepped up to take a free kick in a dangerous are outside of the Atlanta penalty area, and his shot deflected off Dax McCarty into the opposite side of the net where Guzan was expecting the shot to go.
Miami's acting head coach Jorge Theiler – who was on the touchline in place of Gerardo 'Tata' Martino – immediately moved to substitute Lionel Messi into the match.
The Herons nearly doubled their lead after a bit of chaos in the Atlanta penalty area. However, the Five Stripes equalized on the other end of the pitch after a pin-point accurate switch of play from Amador. Lennon laid the ball off to Miranchuk on the edge of the Miami penalty area, and the 28-year-old sent in a curling effort that Callender couldn't keep out.
Atlanta continued to search for the go-ahead goal in the six minutes of stoppage game but couldn't find the back of the net for the third time as both sides settled for a point. Messi had a few moments of magic in front of the Atlanta defense but ultimately couldn't reinstate the Herons' lead.
Inter Miami Player Ratings (4–3–3)
Starters
GK: Drake Callender - 5/10 - Had little to do in the first half. He should've been able keep out Lobjandize's header that allowed Atlanta a way back into the match.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt - 6/10 - Started strong with a couple of good recoveries in the early stages but didn't help himself or his backline with an early booking.
CB: Ian Fray - 6/10 - The right-back turned center-back stepped up to make an awkward yet effective block to deny Atlanta a sure-fire tap-in goal.
CB: Serhiy Kryvtsov - 6/10 - Solid at the back in his first real meaningful minutes since mid-July.
LB: Franco Negri - 7/10 - Although he won't get credited for the assist on the opening goal, Negri helped open up the Atlanta defense by drifting into the midfield.
CM: Yannick Bright - 6/10 - A quiet performance from the young midfielder who's been one of Miami's most underrated players in his first MLS season.
CM: David Ruiz - 8/10 - The Honduras international impressed from the start with several key interceptions before opening the scoring with a calm and composed finish.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi - 7/10 - Solid on the defensive side of things and drew the foul that led to Campana's goal.
RW: Julian Gressel - 7/10 - Nearly all of Miami's chances in the first half came through Gressel's side. The former Atlanta player was working with acres of space in the first half before making way for Messi.
ST: Leo Campana - 8/10 - Campana helped defend from the front with his relentless pressing that forced Atlanta into turnovers inside their own half. His deflected free-kick goal gave the Herons the lead up until the final minutes of the match.
LW: Robert Taylor - 6/10 - Created a genuine chance early on but was limited for the remainder his time on the pitch.
Substitutes
RW: Lionel Messi - 7/10 - Tried to dance through the Atlanta defense, but couldn't put Miami back in front on his own.
LB: Jordi Alba - 7/10 - Raced past Lennon several times to put in a few decent crosses that weren't met by a fellow teammate.
CM: Federico Redondo - 6/10 - Didn't help the midfield much in the latter stages given how open the Herons were.
ST: Luis Suárez - 6/10
CB: Ryan Sailor - 6/10
Manager
Jorge Theiler (in place of Gerardo 'Tata' Martino) - 7/10 - Miami wasn't at its best for the most part, especially on the attacking end, and it came back to bite the team in the end. The Herons strong start was negated by missed chances and the team was lucky to leave with a point after the final 10 minutes of play.