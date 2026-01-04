Inter Miami Confirm Potential World Cup Star As Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, giving a massive boost to their hopes of chasing back-to-back MLS Cup titles and other silverware in 2026.
The 28-year-old had been previously linked with the club in December and instantly became the starter between the sticks, taking over for MLS Cup-winning keeper Rocco Rios Novo, who started throughout the postseason.
He is signed through the 2026 season with an option for the abbreviated 14-game 2027 season.
Formerly of Minnesota United, St. Clair is the latest addition in an aggressive offseason from the Herons, following the signing of former Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United left back Sergio Reguilón, as well as right back Facundo Mura and re-signing aging striker, Luis Suárez.
The top available player in the MLS free agent pool, St. Clair reportedly turned down a $1 million offer to stay with Minnesota United. He joined the club through the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, racking up 174 regular-season appearances and helping them finish fourth in the Western Conference in 2025 before advancing to the conference semifinal.
Last season, the Brampton, Ontario native earned a second MLS All-Star nod and led MLS with a 77.93 save percentage, while also recording a career-high 113 saves and 10 clean sheets across 30 regular season matches.
“I’m super excited to be joining the club and look forward to representing you guys on and off the field,” St. Clair said in an announcement video. “I can’t wait to get down [to Miami] and start our preparation to win trophies.”
There was no transfer fee for Miami to acquire St. Clair; however, he is expected to receive a significant pay raise from his $610,000 base salary with the Loons in 2025.
Inter Miami’s World Cup Representation Grows
By signing St. Clair, Inter Miami will have greater representation at the 2026 World Cup, with the goalkeeper a frontrunner to start for co-hosts Canada in Group B action against Switzerland, Qatar and one of Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland or Wales.
At the same time, he will duel with his fellow Canadian backstop in MLS action as Maxime Crépeau is set to sign with Miami’s Florida derby foes, Orlando City SC, adding another layer to their budding rivalry.
With St. Clair on the roster, Miami also ensure the club will get further spotlight at the first 48-team World Cup. In addition to St. Clair with Canada, Miami are likely to be represented by Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul with Argentina, and potentially Ian Fray with Jamaica, should they navigate an inter-confederation playoff in March.
The Herons will open the 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 with a visit to LAFC, after starting their 2026 preseason with a tour of South America, hitting Peru, Ecuador and Colombia as part of preparations.
Outside of MLS Cup, Inter Miami will also seek the Supporters’ Shield, the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup in 2026.