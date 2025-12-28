Inter Miami Reveal First Three Matches of 2026 South America Tour
Inter Miami revealed the first stage of their 2026 preseason and the defending MLS Cup champions will head to South America as part of the Champions Tour.
The Herons will open the 2026 preseason in Lima, Peru, visiting Alianza Lima for a friendly on Jan. 24, aiming to defeat the side that has 25 Peruvian league titles.
Afterwards, the Herons head to Colombia for a matchup against Atlético Nacional on Saturday, Jan. 31, where they will take on the two-time Copa Libertadores champions, who also have 18 Colombian league titles. At the same time, Nacional also boasts former MLS star Dairon Asprilla and longtime Colombian international goalkeeper David Ospina.
The last match announced in the first unveiling sees the former FC Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez take on FC Barcelona, albeit the Ecuadorian team. The club shares the same moniker as the Catalan side but features the full name Barcelona de Guayaquil and plays at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil.
Inter Miami 2026 Champions Tour—Preseason Schedule
Date / Kickoff Time
Venue
Match
Jan 24 / 5 p.m. ET
Estadio Alejandro Villanueva - Lima, Peru
Inter Miami vs. Club Alianza Lima
Jan. 31 / 5 p.m. ET
Estadio Atanasio Girardot - Medellín, Colombia
Inter Miami vs. Atlético Nacional S.A.
Feb. 7 / 7 p.m. ET
Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha - Guayaquil, Ecuador
Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil
While there are no guarantees what personnel will play in the matches, significant crowds are expected for each, and the club is also set to announce additional preseason contests. In 2025, Miami played five preseason games, which included trips to Las Vegas and Tampa in the United States, as well as Peru, Honduras and Panama.
Following the 2026 preseason schedule, the Herons will open up competitive MLS regular season play on Feb. 21 against Son Heung-min’s LAFC at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Their first home match will be on March 18 in the Concacaf Champions Cup against either Nashville SC or Atlético Ottawa at Chase Stadium, the likely final game at the Fort Lauderdale venue before the club officially open Miami Freedom Park on April 4 against Austin FC.