Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United: MLS Cup Playoffs
Inter Miami plays host to Atlanta United in the all-important Game Three of its Eastern Conference Round One MLS Cup Playoffs series at Chase Stadium.
The Herons are coming off a 2–1 defeat in Game Two away from home as Atlanta's Xande Silva netted a stoppage-time winner to send the series back to Miami. The south Florida team were unable to secure a series sweep against their southern rivals but can still advance to the Eastern Conference semi finals with a win on Saturday night.
Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino will likely be without veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets who's still recovering from an illness. Fellow midfielder Yannick Bright is also a doubt for the game after picking up an injury in the first half of Game Two in Atlanta.
Here's how Miami could lineup against Atlanta in the decisive Game Three.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (4-3-3)
GK: Drake Callender—Callender didn't have the best of performances last time out and will look to shake it off for the important Game Three.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The attacking full-back's Game Two showing went under the radar for the most part and he'll look to have more of an impact at home in the final game of the series.
CB: Tomás Avilés—The young defender looks to limit Atlanta's strike partnership to scoring opportunities alongside Martínez.
CB: David Martínez—Martínez displayed great composure to put Miami up in Atlanta with a chipped finish into an open goal in the previous match but he'll hope his fellow attackers can get the job done in Game Three.
LB: Jordi Alba—The veteran full-back keeps his place on the left-hand side of the defense, looking to send in crosses and cut-back passes for his teammates.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi—Cremaschi's energy and pressing is a must against an Atlanta side that can quickly transition on counter attacks.
CM: Federico Redondo—With Busquets out with an illness, Redondo takes on the midfield general role in front of the backline.
CM: Julian Gressel—Gressel could be in line for his first minutes of postseason action with Bright unlikely to feature. His exceptional delivery from wide areas could be key for Miami.
RW: Lionel Messi—The 37-year-old wasn't as effective as we've seen him be in the final third in the last match as Brad Guzan kept him off the scoresheet once again. Expect to see Messi turn it up a notch or two to lead Miami to victory.
ST: Luis Suárez—The ex-Grêmio striker hopes to find the back of the net after blanking in Game Two. Miami needs him to be on his game if it is to advance to the next round.
LW: Diego Gómez—Martino looks to rely on Gómez's relentless pressing to help Miami defend from the front and force Atlanta into turnovers in its own half.