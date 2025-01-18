Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs: Club America: Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami begin their 2025 preseason on Saturday taking on Liga MX Apertura 2024 champions Club América.
The Herons come into 2025 off the back of a record-breaking regular season setting a new Major League Soccer points record. Though, Miami was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Atlanta United prompting a managerial change. Former Barcelona great, Javier Mascherano, is now in charge looking to replicate Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's success in the regular season, but also improve on what was a shocking playoff exit.
Club América pose a tough challenge right out of the gate, but also a premier preseason opponent. Fans are eager to see how Miami matches up against the Liga MX giant in Mascherano's first game in charge.
Here's how Inter Miami could line up against Club América.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Club America (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari—With Drake Callender injured, Ustari gets the nod in-between the sticks.
RB: Noah Allen—The 20-year-old gets the nod at right back.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés starts at the back coming of a season where he made 30 appearances for the Herons.
CB: Ian Fray—Fray partners the Argentine at the back.
LB: Jordi Alba—Jordi Alba gets the nod in Miami's first preseason match coming off a strong MLS season.
CM: Yannick Bright—One of the breakout starts of last season's Miami team, Bright starts in the middle.
CM: Sergio Busquets—It's unlikely he plays the full game, but Busquets will take up his normal position in midfield.
CM: Federico Redondo—The Argentine completes the midfield three.
RW: Lionel Messi—Fresh off a 2024 MVP campaign, Messi starts on the right for Mascherano.
LW: Robert Taylor—The Finnish winger gets the start on the left.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez starts Miami's first preseason game, but Fafa Picault could be in line for some minutes.