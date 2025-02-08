Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Club Olimpia Deportivo: Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami travel to Honduras for their final preseason game of their Latin America tour to face Club Olimpia Deportivo.
The Herons picked up their first win of preseason last time out against Sporting San Miguelito in Peru. New signings Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault got on the scoresheet alongside Benjamin Cremaschi. It was Javier Mascherano's first win of his managerial tenure as he continues to implement his style and tactical system.
After Olimpia, Inter Miami will return home for one final preseason game against Orlando City before taking on Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Expect to see the ex-Barcelona quartet start the game once again alongside the goalscorers from last time out getting another start.
Here's how Mascherano could set up his Miami side come Olimpia on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Olimpia (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari starts once again between the posts conceding a goal in his last two preseason starts.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt has been a consistent starter this preseason. He assisted Benjamin Cremaschi's opener last time out.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés starts as the right sided center back next to Weigandt.
CB: Noah Allen—Allen pairs Avilés in the center of defense.
LB: Jordi Alba—Jordi Alba starts down the left flank and has been one of Inter Miami's best performers this preseason.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets starts in midfield once again..
CM: Yannick Bright—Bright pairs Busquets.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende scored against Sporting San Miguelito and should be in line for another start.
LM: Fafa Picault— After scoring off the bench, Picault returns to the starting lineup..
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi leads the front line alongside Luis Suarez.
ST: Luis Suárez— Uruguay's all-time leading scorer assisted Allende's goal last time out.