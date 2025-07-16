Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati: Messi to Continue Scoring Streak?
Inter Miami CF are aiming to make it six MLS victories on the bounce when they visit FC Cincinnati on Wednesday evening.
After being thoroughly beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup, Javier Mascherano’s side have been in exceptional form. They have beaten CF Montreál, New England Revolution and Nashville SC to move fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are guaranteed to make ground on either Nashville or Columbus Crew above them with a win given the pair face off against one another.
The Herons are dealing with some defensive injuries but Mascherano is unlikely to make many alterations from the team that beat Nashville at the weekend. Once again, Inter Miami’s star-studded attack will be expected to carry them to victory.
Here is how they could line up on Wednesday.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari produced some excellent displays at the Club World Cup but is still awaiting his first clean sheet since returning to domestic action.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Injuries at the back have allowed Weigandt a run of starts and the Argentine has impressed in recent outings. He will have to thwart the in-form Luca Orellano down Cincinnati’s left-hand side.
CB: Maximiliano Falcón—Will be tasked with stifling the impressive Kevin Denkey, who has scored 12 MLS goals this season and found the net in four of his last seven outings in the competition.
CB: Hector Martínez—Martínez came into the team against Nashville for a rare start last time out and could retain his place in the lineup given Inter Miami’s fitness issues.
LB: Jordi Alba—Injury limited Alba’s impact at the Club World Cup but the Spaniard is back at full fitness having started the last three matches. He offered a solid display against Nashville at the weekend.
RM: Tadeo Allende—The Celta Vigo loanee has been an impressive performer down the right flank since making the move to Miami. He’s up to seven goals in 16 MLS appearances in total.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi—Cremaschi sparkled against Nashville with an eye-catching box-to-box display, where he proved the perfect foil to the experienced Busquets.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The classy veteran will celebrate his birthday by travelling to Ohio and will be keen for three points as his gift. Inter Miami’s ever-present midfielder has been integral to their recent upturn in form.
LM: Telasco Segovia—The Venezuela international has impressed under Mascherano since his move to Miami at the start of the year, although he needs to improve upon a tame offering against Nashville when visiting the TQL Stadium.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi is in astonishing form having scored braces in his last three outings, including match-winning doubles in Inter Miami’s last two. It’s no surprise that he’s the division’s joint-top scorer this year.
ST: Luis Suárez—Cincinnati are one of only four sides above the Herons in the Eastern Conference but their recent defensive record has been a tad underwhelming. Suárez will be aiming to exploit a backline that just conceded four to Columbus Crew.