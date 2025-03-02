Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Houston Dynamo: MLS
Inter Miami CF have had a busy schedule to start 2025, but there’s no slowing down for the defending Supporters’ Shield Champions.
After knocking off Sporting Kansas City midweek in the Concacaf Champions Cup, head coach Javier Mascherano’s side are set to face the Houston Dynamo in Matchday 2 of MLS on Sunday, looking to stay perfect in competitive matches.
Despite a heavy schedule, Mascherano told reporters that Messi was training regularly and that there were no truths to a rumor of injury for the Argentine No. 10. However, he did acknowledge that the club will have to rely on several players through the busy period.
After the match in Houston, Miami has more Concacaf Champions Cup action, facing Jamaica’s Cavalier FC in the Round of 16.
In MLS, Miami opened the season with a 2–2 draw with New York City FC, tying the game up late despite playing with 10-men for over an hour.
Their starting lineup against Houston may be slightly rotated due to injuries and suspensions. Center back Tomas Aviles is suspended on a red card, while David Martinez and Yannick Bright have ankle and thigh injuries, respectively. Top-choice goalkeeper Drake Callender also remains out.
Sports Illustrated predicts the lineup Mascherano may roll out at Shell Energy Stadium.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Houston Dynamo (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Traditionally the backup goalkeeper, Ustari has put in strong performances in the first three competitive games with regular No. 2 Oscar Ustari out injured.
RB: Marceo Weigandt—Despite picking up a knock in training, Weigandt is expected to start at right back.
CB: Noah Allen—A young American defender, Allen will have to bring poise to the backline with Tomas Aviles missing due to a red card.
CB: Maxi Falcon— One of Miami’s new signings, Falcon will likely get his first MLS start after making his debut in the Champions Cup.
LB: Jordi Alba—One of the few players that doesn’t get much rest among Miami veterans; expect Alba to play in Houston.
RM: Tadeo Allende—The Argentine had just 31 touches in 90 minutes against Kansas City but found his way onto the scoresheet.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets once again is Miami’s midfield linchpin, despite playing 81 minutes against Kansas City midweek
CM: Federico Redondo—After David Ruiz started in the MLS opener, Redondo played well midweek and has lots to give at just 22 years old.
LM: Telasco Segovia—After scoring a last-minute goal on his debut to grab the Herons a point against NYCFC, expect Segovia to start in Houston.
ST: Luis Suarez—The FC Barcelona and Liverpool legend has been in fine form, scoring midweek against Kansas City.
ST: Lionel Messi—With two Concacaf Champions Cup goals and two MLS assists, Messi has picked up right where he left off in 2024 for Miami.