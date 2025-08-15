Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LA Galaxy: Messi Returns From Injury
Inter Miami are back in MLS action on Saturday night in front of their home supporters as they take on the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy for just the third time in club history.
While Miami have found their footing in league play after a rough start to the season, the Galaxy have continued to struggle and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 16 points through 25 games.
However, despite their comparable league standing, both clubs qualified for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals and are currently balancing competitions through a busy summer.
With Lionel Messi set to return to head coach Javier Mascherano’s squad, here’s how the Herons could line up ahead of kickoff at 7:30 pm ET.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LA Galaxy (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari returned from injury to a 4–1 loss to Orlando City last week and will look for a bounce-back performance against the Galaxy.
RB: Noah Allen—The young defender is one of the few remaining domestic players on the squad after goalkeeper Drake Callender was traded to Charlotte FC midweek.
CB: Gonzalo Lujan—Lujan was insistent ahead of the match after last week’s loss to Orlando City, telling reporters, “We had a week to prepare, we are ready, and tomorrow we're going to play a great game.”
CB: Maxi Falcón—Despite running into some disciplinary trouble this season, Falcón has remained one of Miami’s most consistent defenders.
LB: Jordi Alba—A consistent presence down the left side, Alba has played some of the most grueling minutes for the Herons this season.
DM: Sergio Busquets—While Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi have missed time due to injury, Busquets has stayed outstandingly healthy and reliable in defensive midfield.
DM: Rodrigo De Paul—The former Atlético Madrid star missed a day of training this week to get his visa stamped, which will allow him to travel beyond American borders as a member of Inter Miami.
LW: Tadeo Allende—The Argentine winger has seven goals in 20 appearances this season, but has not found the back of the net in MLS play since a June win over CF Montréal.
AM: Lionel Messi—The 38-year-old will likely play more midfield now, after Federico Redondo departed the club.
RW: Telasco Segovia—With seven goals in 23 matches, Segovia will be under pressure to improve his attacking output in the final stretch of the season.
ST: Luis Suárez—After finding some form in the Leagues Cup, Suárez hopes to build on his five goals and 10 assists in MLS play.