Inter Miami ‘Agree’ to Shock Trade Sending Drake Callender to Eastern Conference Rival
Seemingly out of nowhere, Inter Miami have parted ways with Drake Callender, the starting goalkeeper during Miami’s two trophy-lifts.
According to Givemesport, Charlotte FC and Miami have reached an agreement that will see Callender join the Queen City side. Bogert also reports that the goalkeeper had no knowledge of his new destination and wasn’t part of the trade process.
Despite reported interest elsewhere in MLS, Charlotte FC won the race and now boast arguably the strongest goalkeeper room in the league. Charlotte have reigning MLS goalkeeper of the year Kristijan Kahlina as their undisputed starter, so it seems Callender will have to settle for a backup role.
Being a backup is nothing new for Callender, who lost the starting role in Miami when the club signed Óscar Ustari near the end of 2024. Callender started only three games this season and has been sidelined since April having undergone surgery for a herniated disc.
With Ustari also injured, Rocco Ríos Novo has done well in goal for the Herons in recent games, which made Callender even more expendable.
It’s been a rapid fall for Callender who started in goal for Miami each of the past three seasons. He was in goal during their record-breaking run to win the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, as well as the club’s 2023 Leagues Cup triumph in the final penalty shootout against Nashville SC. His performances in recent years even earned him call-ups to the USMNT.
Callender leaves Miami having played 118 games, a club record, in which he conceded 183 goals and kept 19 clean sheets. Despite no clear path to playing time in Charlotte, the 27-year-old will look to get his career back on track at his new home once he’s fully recovered from his injury.
Miami trading an asset to the team directly behind them in the MLS Eastern Conference standings is a sign that Javier Mascherano is more than comfortable with the goalkeeper alternatives he already has at his disposal.