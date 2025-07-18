Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New York Red Bulls: Can the Herons Bounce Back?
Inter Miami CF look to return to their winning ways on Saturday as they visit the New York Red Bulls after dropping a 3–0 result on the road against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.
While the club sits fourth in the Eastern Conference on a points-per-game basis, the match congestion of playing catch-up following the FIFA Club World Cup appears to be impacting them. This weekend, they will be without each of their top two goalkeepers due to injury, and could also see limited minutes for Lionel Messi, who is nursing a minor injury.
With the concerns across the roster, here’s how head coach Javier Mascherano could line up his side for the MLS clash.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs New York Red Bulls (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Rios Novo—The 23-year-old takes the spot of the injured Oscar Ustari and Drake Callender.
LB: Jordi Alba—A veteran defender, Alba has been able to handle significant minutes despite match congestion for Inter Miami.
CB: Tomas Aviles—Aviles comes back into the starting center back role after David Martinez’s loan expired. He has since returned to Argentina’s River Plate.
CB: Maxi Falcón—A key piece of Miami’s defense, Falcón takes on even more responsibility after Martinez’s departure.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—One of Miami’s most consistent players, Weigandt has been involved in each of Miami’s last nine matches, playing over 85 minutes all but once.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia is one of the few younger Inter Miami players who has played in every game of their 2025 MLS regular season.
CM: Federico Redondo—Despite some promising showings throughout 2025, Redondo looks poised to lose his starting spot in the coming weeks to Rodrigo De Paul.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The former FC Barcelona midfielder has just four assists in 19 MLS matches this season and has scored just once in his Inter Miami tenure.
RM: Tadeo Allende With seven goals and an assist in MLS play this season, Allende has enjoyed a productive campaign over 17 games.
ST: Fafa Picault —Fafa Picault has not played much for Miami, but his four goals in 13 games could take the place of an ailing Lionel Messi this weekend.
ST: Luis Suárez—Despite struggling to create opportunities, Suárez continues to start for Inter Miami and will look for his sixth goal in 17 games against the Red Bulls.