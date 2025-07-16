Lionel Messi Eyes Career-First Milestone in Race to Score Against Every MLS Side
In just two years in a pink shirt, Lionel Messi is closing in on scoring against every MLS team, with FC Cincinnati next up for the Inter Miami forward.
Since Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has broken record after record for both the Herons and MLS. At age 38, the Argentine is currently in the middle of an incredible goalscoring streak in which he has bagged a brace in each of his last five league appearances.
No other player in MLS history has managed such a feat, and Messi has a chance to extend his new record against Cincinnati. Javier Mascherano’s men are headed to Ohio to clash with the Orange and Blues at TQL Stadium in what promises to be a must-see battle between the two Eastern Conference giants.
All eyes will be on Messi as the forward looks to continue his elite goalscoring form while also helping his team to secure three crucial points. Plus, the match gives Messi the opportunity to finally score his first career goal against Cincinnati.
Lionel Messi’s Record vs. Cincinnati
Messi has only ever faced Cincinnati twice, and both clashes came in 2023. Despite recording two assists in his first outing against the Eastern Conference side in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup, Messi could not find the back of the net in the 3–3 draw. He did, though, convert from the spot to help the Herons advance 5–4 on penalties.
The FIFA World Cup winner was also held goalless the next time the two sides faced off in MLS action later that year. Once again, Messi could not get on the scoresheet as Inter Miami suffered a 1–0 defeat.
The Herons played Cincinnati twice last year, but Messi missed out on both matches. He was unavailable due to Copa América 2024 and then due to injury.
Check out a full breakdown of Messi’s history playing against Cincinnati.
Appearances
Record
Goals
Assists
Two
(0W-1L-1D)
Zero
Two
Even if Messi cannot score against Pat Noonan’s side, he could still snag his first victory against Cincinnati come Wednesday’s match.
What MLS Teams Has Lionel Messi Never Scored Against?
There are just seven MLS teams Messi has yet to score against since making the move to the United States. The last remaining sides are as follows:
- NYCFC
- Real Salt Lake
- Cincinnati
- D.C. United
- Chicago Fire
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- San Jose Earthquakes
With two games still to come against Cincinnati and D.C. United, as well as one game against NYCFC and Chicago Fire, Messi could eliminate four of the five teams from the list by the time the 2025 MLS regular season comes to a close.
The only team Messi will have to wait to face is Real Salt Lake. The Western Conference side is not one of Inter Miami’s remaining 14 opponents in MLS action.