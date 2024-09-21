Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC – MLS
Inter Miami looks to return to winning ways this weekend when it takes on NYCFC in Major League Soccer action.
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side is coming off a 2–2 draw at Atlanta United in which the team couldn't capitalize on the two leads it had during the match. David Ruiz opened the scoring from close range before Saba Lobjanidze's header snuck through Drake Callender's legs in the second half.
The Herons went back in front shortly after thanks a to a deflected free kick effort from Leo Campana. Moments later, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez were both substituted into the match and it appeared as if Miami would see out the result.
However, Atlanta grew back into the match as it turned into a transition battle with Messi and Suárez not tracking back to help defend. Atlanta's new Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk fired in a rocket from outside of the Miami penalty area to even things up at 2–2 and pushed for the winner but it wasn't meant to be.
Even though the team dropped points in the midweek clash, Miami is still on for the Supporters' Shield. The Herons sit on 63 points atop the standings, eight points clear of FC Cincinnati and LA Galaxy.
Should the Herons claim victory Saturday afternoon, Miami could move closer to the single-season Supporters' Shield points record – which currently stands at 73 points set by New England Revolution in 2021. Miami needs 11 points from an available 15 to set a new record.
Martino will welcome back the duo of Sergio Busquets and Tomás Avilés in the starting lineup after they were suspended against Atlanta due to yellow card accumulation.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC (4–3–3)
GK: Drake Callender – The experienced goalkeeper cannot afford to have another blunder in goal like he did in Atlanta on Lobjandize's goal – it could cost Miami later down the road in the playoffs.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt – More minutes could be on the cards for the attacking full-back who's key to Martino's sytem.
CB: Tomás Avilés – The 20-year-old returns to the backline after missing out vs. Atlanta due to suspension.
CB: Serio Busquets – Martino could be tempted to plug Busquets back into the midfield and play it safe with Serhiy Kryvtsov alongside Avilés. However, Miami has enough cover in the middle of the park to allow Busquets to play in the heart of defense.
LB: Jordi Alba – Alba gets the nod at left-back from the jump, looking to add to his 11 MLS assists.
CM: Julian Gressel – The ex-Columbus Crew wing-back started on the right-wing against Atlanta but is more likely to play a bit deeper against NYCFC.
CM: Federico Redondo – His 20-minute cameo off the bench vs. Atlanta wasn't inspiring but Martino could look to give him another chance this weekend.
CM: Yannick Bright – Despite playing the full 90 minutes on Wednesday, Bright has proven himself as a vital part of the Miami midfield and Martino should look to start him if he's fit.
RW: Lionel Messi – The Argentinian legend hopes to build on his 28 goal involvements against a middle-of-the-pack defense.
ST: Luis Suárez – 'El Pistolero' leads the line and will be eager to get on the scoresheet to strengthen his Golden Boot chances.
LW: Robert Taylor – Martino should give the Finland international another start on the left-wing to allow him to build up sharpness in Diego Gómez and Matías Rojas's absences.