Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. San Jose Earthquakes: MLS
Inter Miami travel west to face off against San Jose Earthquakes in midweek Major League Soccer action.
The Herons come into the game losers of their last five in all competitions. After being bounced from the Concacaf Champions Cup in the semifinals, Miami trounced New York Red Bulls and looked to put their disappointment behind them. Then, they conceded four against Minnesota United and question marks about this team resurfaced.
Javier Mascherano isn't shying away from acknowledging the team's struggles in his first season either. The Herons have to improve defensively if they are going to be a threat to lift MLS Cup at the end of the season. They have a quick turnaround to right the ship taking on San Jose Earthquakes on the road. Bruce Arena has turned around the Quakes, but have slipped a bit after a strong start.
Still, led by Chicho Arango, the Quakes are winners of three straight in all competitions. Mascherano has to get his tactics and team selection right. The Herons will be without Luis Suarez for another game due to personal reasons, Mascherano announced in the build-up.
Here's how Mascherano could set up the Herons on the west coast in midweek action.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari keeps his place in goal as Drake Callender continues to recover from injury.
LB: Jordi Alba—The Spanish defender has four assists so far this season across 841 minutes of MLS action.
CB: Tomas Aviles—Aviles comes into the side as Mascherano hopes for a better overall defensive performance.
CB: Noah Allen—The 21-year-old has appeared in all but one of Inter Miami's matches this season across all competitions.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt needs to be better in defense after conceding an own goal against Minnesota United.
LM: Tadeo Allende—Allende starts on the left flank interchanging with Jordi Alba.
CM: Yannick Bright—Bright starts in midfield as the Herons need to shut down supply to Chicho Arango.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The former Barcelona man patrols midfield partnering Bright.
RM: Telasco Segovia—Bursting onto the scene this season for the Herons, Segovia starts off the right flank looking to overlap and provide width in the attacking area.
ST: Lionel Messi— The Argentine playmaker has four goals and two assists in seven MLS appearances this season
ST: Allen Obando—If available, Obando should start next to Messi as Mascherano returns to a 4-4-2. He has a tough task on his hands replicating Suarez's six assists so far this season.