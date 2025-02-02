Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting San Miguelito: Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami travel to Panama next to face Sporting San Miguelito as their 2025 preseason tour continues.
Javier Mascherano's side drew their first two games of preseason against Club America and Universitario de Deportes. Mascherano seemingly plans to play a 4-4-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez leading the way in the attack. He'll be upset that the side failed to score last time out, but happy with the clean sheet after conceding two goals against America.
The game at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez will kick-off Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. ET. After that, the Herons travel to Honduras to face Olimpia before returning to the United States to play Orlando City in their final preseason game.
Here's how Inter Miami could look come their third preseason game against Sporting San Miguelito.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting San Miguelito (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—The loanee from Lanús gets the start after Oscar Ustari started last time out.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt continues to patrol the right side after starting the two previous games.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés scored against Club America in Miami's first preseason game.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—The former San Lorenzo man could make his Miami debut.
LB: Jordi Alba—Alba performed well last time out and continues to be integral to Miami's attacking threat down the left side.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets starts in midfield next to Redondo.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo pairs Busquets as Mascherano continues to figure out his best pairing.
RM: Robert Taylor—Taylor comes back into the starting XI after appearing off the bench against Universitario.
LM: Fafa Picault— Picault starts once again as the left sided midfielder in front of Jordi Alba.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi starts up top as it seems Mascherano prefers playing him and Suarez together up top.
ST: Luis Suárez— Uruguay's all-time leading scorer is still looking for his first goal of preseason.