Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Toronto FC: MLS
Inter Miami's road trip continues as it plays its last regular season road game against Toronto FC at BMO Field.
The Herons are riding high after their 3–2 win over current MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. Lionel Messi bagged a first-half brace that put Miami in the driver's seat. The Crew made life difficult toward the end of the match, forcing Miami to hunker down and defend valiantly as goalkeeper Drake Callender came up with a huge penalty save.
Miami's big four—Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets—all started and played the full 90 minutes Wednesday night. Toronto is still in the playoff picture but doesn't possess the same quality that Columbus has.
Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino shifted to a 3-4-3 formation from his usual 4-2-3-1 since the Herons were playing away from home with a more defensive setup. As Miami is on the road once again, Martino could look to utilize the same formation that got him three points against the Crew.
The south Florida team lifted its second trophy in club history, the Supporters' Shield, after its win over Columbus, meaning Martino could look to rotate against an inferior side—or go strong as Miami is just two wins away from making MLS history.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Toronto FC (3-4-3)
GK: Drake Calleder—The USMNT reserve goalkeeper pulled off one of the biggest saves in his career to deny Cucho Hernández a second goal from the penalty spot to seal the Supporters' Shield title for his team.
CB: Tomás Avilés—The young Argentinian returns to backline after missing out vs. Columbus due to yellow card accumulation.
CB: Sergio Busquets—Busquets is set to lead the backline once again, often stepping up into the midfield to kickstart attacking moves.
CB: Serhiy Kryvtsov—Martino could look to give the veteran center-back some valuable minutes to keep him sharp ahead of the postseason in case his number is called.
RWB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt keeps his place in the team.
CM: David Ruiz—The Honduras international steps into the midfield due to Federico Redondo's suspension for yellow card accumulation.
CM: Yannick Bright—The rookie midfielder continues to get better and better in each match.
LWB: Jordi Alba—Alba looks to add his 13th assist of the regular season in a bid to lead Miami to three points.
RW: Lionel Messi—Martino goes strong and starts the 37-year-old who is now firmly in the Landon Donovan MVP race with 17 goals in 17 league appearances.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan continues his Golden Boot charge as his 18 goals are just four off of Christian Benteke's 22.
LW: Diego Gómez—The Paraguay international continues to build up fitness with more minutes in the tank ahead of the playoffs.