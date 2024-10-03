Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals for Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew
Lionel Messi capped off a first-half brace against reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew with a stunning free kick to put Inter Miami up 2–0.
The 37-year-old was rather quiet for most of the first half before making his mark in the final minutes before the interval. Jordi Alba played Messi through on goal with a pin-point accurate over the top through ball that split the Crew defense.
Messi's run straight through the middle of the pitch gave Columbus a hard time. His first touch was excellent before Malte Amundsen got something on the ball–but it deflected back into Messi's path as he rolled the ball past Patrick Schulte.
Moments later, Luis Suárez was fouled just outside of the Crew's penalty area in 'Messi territory.' The ex-PSG forward stepped up and curved a picture-perfect effort past the Columbus wall and into the back of the net, stunning the fans in attendance at Lower.com Field.
Messi's brace meant he's now scored five goals in five matches since returning from his ankle injury suffered in the Copa América final in July.