Inter Miami Qualifies For the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Inter Miami's place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was confirmed following its 6–2 win over New England Revolution.
There were rumors leading up to the match that Miami would compete alongside the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the United States next summer. FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that the Herons would indeed take part in the expanded tournament during a post-match speech before Miami's 2024 Supporters' Shield trophy presentation.
Not only did Miami secure the Supporters' Shield this season, but it also set a new single-season points record with 74 points after the win vs. New England. Miami managed to make history and pick up its second trophy in club history without superstar Lionel Messi for a large portion of the regular season as he was dealing with an ankle injury suffered during the Copa América final.
Infantino explained that Miami's impressive performances that saw them achieve the greatest regular season in MLS history meant that they'll host the opening match of the 2025 Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida instead of Chase Stadium. Hard Rock Stadium holds 65,326 spectators while Chase Stadium has a capacity of 21,500.
Only two MLS teams will take part in the Club World Cup. Seattle Sounders booked their place in the competition following its 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup triumph while Miami was awarded the final spot, sparking a controversy among MLS fans about how the team qualified for the tournament.
The Herons now look to push on to work toward lifting MLS Cup in December with its two Landon Donovan MVP candidates leading the way. Messi secured a second-half hat trick against the Revolution to make it 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games. Former Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez pushed for the Golden Boot award but came up just short with 20 goals and nine assists in 27 appearances.