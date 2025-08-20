Inter Miami’s Record After Messi Joined: Wins, Losses, and Key Stats
Lionel Messi’s 2023 arrival at Inter Miami has, by almost every measure, been a resounding success.
Since the Argentine’s debut, the club has lifted the Leagues Cup and the Supporters’ Shield, with Messi’s goals, assists, and flashes of brilliance playing a central role in their rise. The only major piece of domestic silverware still missing is the MLS Cup—but judging by Messi’s form and the team’s performances throughout much of the 2025 season, that dream feels well within reach.
That being said, Messi's Miami haven’t been flawless. There have been the occasional cold spells where, for one reason or another (and usually not because of Messi), things just don’t quite click on the pitch for the Herons.
Here, we take a closer look at Inter Miami’s overall record since Messi joined—and compare it to how the team was performing before his arrival.
Inter Miami’s Overall Record Since Messi Joined
Since Messi officially became an Inter Miami player in July 2023, the club has played a total of 104 competitive matches across all competitions—including Major League Soccer, the Leagues Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and more.
Out of those games, Miami has won 56, lost 23, and tied 25 (with penalty shootout victories in knockout tournaments counted as draws here).
Messi himself has featured in 71 of those matches, missing the rest due to international duty and various injuries. With the Argentine on the field, Miami’s record improves noticeably: 39 wins, 13 losses, and 19 draws.
Inter Miami's Record Since Messi Joined
Matches
Wins
Losses
Ties
Total
104
56
23
25
With Messi
71
39
13
19
Key Matches Inter Miami Lost With Messi in the Squad
With just 13 defeats in 71 appearances for Inter Miami, Messi’s record has been remarkably strong. Still, the Argentine has been on the field for a few heavy—and costly—losses.
In terms of the heaviest scorelines, Miami’s 4–1 MLS defeat to Minnesota United in May 2025 stands out, though Messi did manage to get on the scoresheet that day. More brutal was the 4–0 loss to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. While the result was never much in doubt, Messi’s individual display still drew plenty of plaudits, even if his teammates couldn’t keep pace.
The most painful defeats, however, weren’t necessarily the heaviest.
The 2024 MLS Cup playoffs brought Miami crashing back down to earth. After winning the Supporters’ Shield, they were expected to carry that momentum all the way to the league title. Instead, they fell at the first hurdle against Atlanta United—winning one game but losing two, including a decisive 3–2 defeat on home soil.
Similarly, the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals delivered heartbreak. Having looked unstoppable on their run to the final four, Miami were comprehensively outplayed by fellow MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, falling 5–1 on aggregate. Cruz Azul, however, did Miami a favor in the final—thrashing Vancouver 5–0 in one of the most one-sided finals in the competition’s history.
Comparing Inter Miami’s Record Before and After Messi
The fact that Inter Miami has lifted both the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup since Messi’s arrival tells you almost everything you need to know about his impact. Before the Argentine joined, the club—founded in 2018—had never won a single piece of silverware.
Dig a little deeper, though, and the numbers make his influence even clearer.
In the three and a half seasons before Messi arrived (Miami began competing in 2020), the club played 121 competitive matches across all competitions, winning 43, losing 59, and drawing 19. That translates to a win rate of just 36% and a loss rate of 59%.
Since Messi’s arrival, the overall win percentage has jumped to 54%, while the loss percentage has dropped to 22%. Narrow it down to games Messi has played, and the numbers are even stronger: a 55% win rate and just an 18% loss rate.
Inter Miami Win %
Inter Miami Loss %
Before Messi
36%
59%
After Messi
54%
22%
With Messi Playing
55%
18%
Beyond the stats, Messi’s name alone has transformed Inter Miami into one of the most marketable clubs in world football, skyrocketing their revenue and global profile. On and off the pitch, signing Messi has unquestionably been the best decision in the club’s short history.