Inter Miami Takes Game One Over Atlanta United: Takeaways From MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Match
Inter Miami secured a 2–1 triumph over Atlanta United in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs action at Chase Stadium thanks to goals from Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.
It was an electric start for the hosts as Suárez put the Herons in front in just two minutes with his first playoff goal. A good bit of pressing from Diego Gómez saw him win the ball in the final third and play Suárez through on goal as El Pistolero fired Miami into the lead with an effort that nutmegged Brad Guzan.
The Five Stripes pulled one back just before the halftime break through Saba Lobjanidze. New signing Pedro Amador played the Georgia international through on goal with a clever line-breaking pass as Lobjanidze finished across the face of goal to bring the score level at one apiece in south Florida.
Miami's lead was reinstated after an incredible long-range effort from Jordi Alba. Lionel Messi picked out the veteran full-back—who was all alone at the top of the box—and Alba fired home an incredible left-footed effort that Guzan had no chance of saving.
Despite a few late efforts from Atlanta, Miami went on to secure the Game One victory at home as it can now clinch a series win and advance with one more victory over the Five Stripes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Miami is a Well-Oiled Machine in the Final Third
The Herons just might be hitting their stride at the right time, especially after breaking the MLS single-season points record at home against New England Revolution on the final day of the regular season. Messi and Suárez were both on the scoresheet in the 6–2 win and both players were solid in Game One vs. Atlanta.
Many already know the quality Miami possesses up front that is shown with brilliant attacking sequences when it pins opponents deep in their own half. However, there were a few times this season when Miami may have not put in the best performance but still managed to pull out a win.
That certainly was not the case in Game One. The passing combinations and one-two's between Alba, Messi and Suárez were brilliant to watch and if wasn't for a terrific performance from Atlanta's Guzan, Miami wins the first match by a comfortable margin. The stat box illustrates this as the Herons managed an xG of 3.12 with 22 shots (12 on target) compared to Atlanta's xG of .85 from just eight shots (two on target).
MLS Teams Still Give Messi too Much Space to Operate
It's understandable as to why teams don't want to immediately press Messi when he has the ball in the final third—they don't want to be dribbled past and put their teams under even more pressure.
However, there are too many times in MLS matches when opposing defenders don't even try to close him down. It's not as if they should run in to try to take the ball off him, but if defenders were to try to force him to make decisions a little quicker it just might pay off more than giving him all the time in the world to either pick out a pass or have a shot at goal.
This is also seen not just in Messi's case but also for the likes of Suárez and Alba. Alba's strike to put Miami back in front was stunning—but it highlighted how teams leave Miami's stars with too much space at the top of the 18-yard box.
Miami Remains Vulnerable on the Counter
As Miami's stars in Messi and Suárez often try to preserve their legs during matches when the team doesn't have the ball, the Herons will always remain vulnerable to counter attacks with less players tracking back.
This was evident throughout the match and Miami would've conceded another goal Atlanta was more clinical with better quality players up front. While Messi and Suárez were hanging out near the halfway line after the team lost possession, Atlanta would break forward on the counter—but its moves would often break down due to poor decisions made by the attackers.
The Herons will likely get away with it in Game Two like they did during the regular season as the team is able to put away many, many more gals they they concede—they scored 79 goals and conceded 49 during the regular season. However, it could become a problem should the team progress to the Eastern Conference final and even MLS Cup when the opposing forwards it could come up against will have much more quality than Atlanta's forwards.