Inter Miami to Name Javier Mascherano as Head Coach, per Report
Just three days after Gerardo 'Tata' Martino stepped down as Inter Miami head coach, the club is ready to name Argentina U20 manager, Javier Mascherano, as his successor.
The Barcelona legend will take over in south Florida signing a long-term contract, according to César Luis Merlo. Mascherano managed Argentina's under-20s since Jan. 2022. He coached Argentina at the 2024 Paris Olympics to a quarterfinal exit losing out to silver medalist France.
Mascherano played 414 matches with Lionel Messi for club and country. Mascherano won five La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with Barcelona. He holds a 13-1-8 record as Argentina U20 manager.
Martino stepped down as Inter Miami head coach this past Tuesday after a first round exit from the MLS Cup playoffs. The Argentine delivered a Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield during his time while setting a new single-season points record. He departed with a 38-13-16 record.
Miami was a heavy favorite to win the MLS Cup this season with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez leading the way. Though, Atlanta United took advantage of Miami's defensive deficiencies eliminating the Herons at their own stadium in three games.
Mascherano not only has to improve on an early playoff exit, but he's tasked with improving a defense that was over reliant on playing a high line.